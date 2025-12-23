Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo Announce New U.S. Tour Dates for Early 2026

Rock legend Pat Benatar and her husband, guitarist Neil Giraldo, will hit the road in early 2026, after concluding a tour with Bryan Adams. Six shows are scheduled across the Southeast. They'll start on Jan. 26 in Mobile, Alabama, at the Saenger Theatre.

This tour includes stops in Jacksonville and Tampa, Florida, plus Columbia, South Carolina, and Wilmington, North Carolina. The last performance happens on Feb. 6 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, at Ocean Casino Resort.

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo entered the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame together in 2022. They've been married since 1982, and their partnership onstage continues year after year. Benatar wouldn't accept individual entry into the Rock Hall without Neil Giraldo by her side. "I've lobbied for the past 25 years to get him the credit he's due. I'm sure we would've both had success separately, but together is what actually made it happen and turned it into what it became," she said, according to Billboard.

Her debut, 1979's In the Heat of the Night, didn't become a platinum-selling hit until the breakthrough Top 30 track, "Heartbreaker," was released as its third single. Pat Benatar followed with a pair of multi-platinum smashes, 1980's Crimes of Passion and 1981's Precious Time. Her career-making run in the '80s included four more albums that were certified platinum or gold.