Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo Announce New U.S. Tour Dates for Early 2026

Rock legend Pat Benatar and her husband, guitarist Neil Giraldo, will hit the road in early 2026, after concluding a tour with Bryan Adams. Six shows are scheduled across the…

Laura Adkins
(L-R) Neil Giraldo and Pat Benatar attend WhyHunger's 50th anniversary celebration at the Chapin Awards Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on June 04, 2025 in New York City.
Roy Rochlin / Stringer via Getty Images

Rock legend Pat Benatar and her husband, guitarist Neil Giraldo, will hit the road in early 2026, after concluding a tour with Bryan Adams. Six shows are scheduled across the Southeast. They'll start on Jan. 26 in Mobile, Alabama, at the Saenger Theatre.

This tour includes stops in Jacksonville and Tampa, Florida, plus Columbia, South Carolina, and Wilmington, North Carolina. The last performance happens on Feb. 6 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, at Ocean Casino Resort.

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo entered the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame together in 2022. They've been married since 1982, and their partnership onstage continues year after year. Benatar wouldn't accept individual entry into the Rock Hall without Neil Giraldo by her side. "I've lobbied for the past 25 years to get him the credit he's due. I'm sure we would've both had success separately, but together is what actually made it happen and turned it into what it became," she said, according to Billboard.

Her debut, 1979's In the Heat of the Night, didn't become a platinum-selling hit until the breakthrough Top 30 track, "Heartbreaker," was released as its third single. Pat Benatar followed with a pair of multi-platinum smashes, 1980's Crimes of Passion and 1981's Precious Time. Her career-making run in the '80s included four more albums that were certified platinum or gold.

You can buy tickets and view the full schedule on Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo's website.

Neil GiraldoPat Benatar
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
Ed Sheeran poses during TikTok Presents Ed Sheeran's Play, LIVE from New York at Domino Park on September 13, 2025 in Brooklyn, New York.
MusicEd Sheeran Drops 30 Pounds After Fatherhood Sparks Health TransformationJennifer Eggleston
Jon Bon Jovi (Bon Jovi) on 21.12.1989 in München / Munich.
MusicThis Day in Top 40 History: December 23Dawn Palmer-Quaife
Jennifer Lopez performs onstage during the 2025 American Music Awards at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MusicJennifer Lopez Opens Vegas Residency Dec. 30 With Never-Before Heard SongsJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect