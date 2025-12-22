New Jersey’s Preferred Old TV Show and Other Favorites

Contests
I want to be clear that my top three TV shows I like to re-watch list changes periodically. For instance, when I was a kid, one of my favorites was…

I want to be clear that my top three TV shows I like to re-watch list changes periodically. For instance, when I was a kid, one of my favorites was What’s Happening. It was already in reruns or syndication when I started watching it every day. It was on at 5:30 weekdays, and I’d make sure I was home to see it. However, I don’t watch it much anymore, but if I come across it while channel surfing, I’ll enjoy some good nostalgia.

One of the TV shows I’ll watch anywhere, anytime is Seinfeld. I binge-watch it sometimes, but I prefer it to be more spontaneous. If it shows up on the channel guide, I’ll pop it on and love it just as much or maybe more than when it originally aired.

Barney Miller is one of the really old TV shows I watch regularly now, mainly when I want to fall asleep. It was popular in the 70s and 80s, and for some reason, it’s still entertaining while keeping my brain from working too hard. I find it interesting how they have themes and topics that are still relevant and debated today.

Another example of the TV shows I’ll throw on regularly is The Office. O prefer an episode before Michael Scott, played by Steve Carell, left the show. The earlier or older the episode in the series, the better for me. And according to a Casino.ca surveyThe Office is the most popular series in the country to re-watch.

Casino.ca polled 6,000 people as to which shows they watch repeatedly, and The Office is the preferred choice to re-watch. It’s the top pick in 14 states, including Pennsylvania.

Landing in the second spot is Breaking Bad with Bryan Cranston. My son is still obsessed with this show, and it’s the number one re-watched show in New Mexico, where the series is set. I think it’s got one of the best finale episodes of any show.

New Jersey’s Favorite Show to Re-watch

Friends ranked third, and is at the top in four states, including New York, where the show takes place. Fourth place was a tie between Seinfeld and Law & Order: SVU, both also set in NYC. The latter, Law & Order: SVU, is New Jersey’s current favorite. It’s still on and in its twenty-seventh season.

Rounding out the top five is another tie, with The Big Bang TheoryGrey's AnatomyThe SimpsonsModern Family, and Schitt’s Creek each being the top choice in two states.

