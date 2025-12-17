Jersey Legend Helps Pentatonix Get First Number One Song

Pentatonix has released multiple singles that feature the band performing with several different artists throughout the years. The list includes Dolly Parton, Smokey Robinson, Kelly Clarkson, Stevie Wonder, Miley Cyrus, and Meghan Trainor.

They’ve also recorded with some artists who are no longer with us, like Bing Crosby, and Newark, New Jersey native Whitney Houston.

Another late Jersey singer was paired with Pentatonix this year. The legendary Hoboken, New Jersey native Frank Sinatra has posthumously helped the group land a number one song.

Pentatonix Collab with Frank Sinatra

Pentatonix’s collaboration with The Chairman of the Board, “I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm,” features vocals from Francis Albert Sinatra that we’ve never heard before.

The song with Pentatonix and Frank’s previously unreleased recording has taken the number one spot on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary Chart.

This is the first time that Pentatonix has achieved the top spot on any singles chart. They have reached number one on the album chart. They’ve also topped charts that calculate the combination of airplay, streaming, and sales.

In a recent Billboard interview, Pentatonix baritone Scott Hoying said, “Frank Sinatra is truly the blueprint for vocalists. Being connected to his music is beyond an honor, and we feel endless gratitude for this mind-blowing opportunity. We hope to make the Sinatra family proud and truly honor his culture-altering legacy.”

I spoke with Pentatonix’s beatboxer Kevin “K.O.” Olusola. Kevin said that being able to have his voice heard on a hit record with Frank Sinatra is unbelievable. He told the story, “When I was a kid, I’d be in the car just making sounds while my parents were driving. My dad would stop the car and say ‘Shut up, Kevin.”