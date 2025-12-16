This Day in Top 40 History: December 16

On Dec. 16, 2020, LeAnn Rimes was crowned the winner of season four of The Masked Singer. During the finale, the "Country Comfort" star, who had disguised herself as the Sun, blew the audience away with her fantastic rendition of "when the party's over" by Billie Eilish. The single, which was from Eilish's WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? album, had cracked the Top 30 on Billboard's Hot 100.