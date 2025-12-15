Contests
Top Hanukkah Songs Sung by and Not Sung By Adam Sandler

Joel Katz
Hanukkah Song singer Adam Sandler onstage during the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC.

Adam Sandler onstage during the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC.

(Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

Chances are you can't name more than two or three Hanukkah songs, not many of us can. However, there are a couple that are considered the best Hanukkah songs ever, in my opinion. The top three are below with Adam Sandler's "Chanukah song," on the top of the list, of course. However, one could present a good argument that Adam's is not the best. Let's see what you think after you check out the list.

According to Timeout.com Sandler's song lands at number four on their list of best Hanukkah songs. They say, "Hanukkah might stretch for eight nights, but when it comes to popular holiday songs, Christmas has it vastly outnumbered. Even the most hardcore Hebrews would be hard-pressed to name a modern Hanukkah song not written by Adam Sandler. But that doesn’t mean they’re not out there." They also claim you can find some good ones if you look hard enough.

Here's my list, which does include Adam's tune at number two because you just can't leave it out...

8 Days (of Hanukkah) by Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings

This one, no doubt, is the best Hanukkah song out there. I love the lyrics, which manages to work in words you don't hear much in song, like "latkes, applesauce, sour cream, kosher butcher, brisket, Pesach, Manischewitz, and Shamas. It's also number one on Timeout.com's list because it's not annoying, and it can be played and enjoyed year-round. It even has a fun video, if you've never heard it, hear it now...

Chanukah Song by Adam Sandler

It's certainly the most popular Chanukah song out there. It mentions just about everything you need to know about the holiday, like all the celebrities who are Jewish. David Lee Roth, James Caan, Kirk Douglas, Goldie Hawn, The Seattle Supersonicas, and Harrison Ford, who Adam sings that he's "a quarter Jewish." Adam recalled once that some told him that Harrison was "a quarter," so he put it in the song. When he asked Harrison later if he was, Ford said, "No, I'm half."

Eight Days a Week by The Beatles

It's sung by a little-known quartet from another continent. Many don't realize that this is a Hanukkah song, but it's so obvious. The "Eight Days" gives it away, and then there's the line, "guess you know it's true," true that it's a Hanukkah song! Everybody loves Hanukkah gifts, and the song states, "Ain't got nothin' but love babe, eight days a week." They also have a couple of less popular Hanukkah songs, "All You Need Is Hanukkah" and "Let It Be Hanukkah."

Wishing you a Happy Hanukkah that's so much Funukkah!

Adam SandlerHanukkahHanukkah trivia
Joel KatzWriter
Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.
