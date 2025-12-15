Study Shows Top Jersey Town for a Hallmark Movie

PRINCETON, NJ: Students and faculty step off a bus on campus at Princeton University in Princeton, New Jersey.

The Hallmark Channel’s much-anticipated annual "Countdown to Christmas" movie extravaganza got underway about a month ago. It will continue its non-stop new holiday movies and series until this Sunday, December 21st.

A new study by The Action Network revealed that multiple towns in New Jersey would be the perfect location for a Hallmark movie.

It analyzed over 3,000 U.S. towns based on several factors. They looked at small business density, historic places, and winter snowfall. They used this information to identify the city in each state with the strongest Hallmark movie potential.

New Jersey Town Perfect for a Hallmark Movie

The list of New Jersey towns that scored the highest is impressive. Princeton stands out above all as New Jersey’s most Hallmark-like city.

There are many reasons why Princeton ranked highest. First of all, Princeton’s population is just over thirty thousand residents. This is the perfect size for a Hallmark setting. The study mentions that our Central Jersey town is intimate, walkable, and has many familiar faces.

The survey also discovered that Christmastime snowfall in the Ivy League town averages about four inches. They say that’s just the right amount of snow for perfect winter scenes without disrupting the story.

Princeton’s “classic colonial charm layered throughout town” and historic places are ideal. Plus, its local shops, cafés, and bookstores make it the best setting for a Hallmark movie.

In Hallmark terms, “Princeton reads like a textbook holiday town. The ivy-covered buildings, tree-lined streets glowing with lights, and a downtown where everyone seems to know one another” is beautiful. “It’s the kind of place where a holiday concert, bookstore signing, or campus event becomes the backdrop for an unexpected reunion.”

However, Princeton isn’t the only town in New Jersey where a Hallmark movie could happen. Second on the list is Morristown, followed by Englewood. Fourth and fifth are Asbury Park and Burlington, respectively.

The New York town with the ideal setting for a Hallmark movie is Poughkeepsie.