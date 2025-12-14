Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Hanukkah Events Happening in Central Jersey

Tonight is the first night of Hanukkah. “Tell your friend Veronica … it’s so much funakkah to celebrate Hanukkah.”If you do celebrate Hanukkah, there are many welcoming places to do…

Joel Katz
Gingerbread cookies decorated for Hanukkah. Multicolored in the shape of the star of David and menorahs designed in icing

Gingerbread cookies decorated for Hanukkah.

(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Tonight is the first night of Hanukkah. “Tell your friend Veronica … it’s so much funakkah to celebrate Hanukkah.”
If you do celebrate Hanukkah, there are many welcoming places to do so in New Jersey. Here are a few you may want to consider attending.

Hanukkah Celebrations in NJ

This Tuesday, December 16th, a celebration and menorah lighting will take place in Maplewood, New Jersey. Celebrate the Festival of Lights with blessings, songs, and the lighting of the menorah. Among those attending will be elected officials and several Maplewood and South Orange faith leaders. The celebration begins at 6:00 PM at Ricalton Square in Maplewood.

Meanwhile, there's another event on Tuesday, the 16th, in Princeton, New Jersey, the annual menorah lighting. This will take place at the Nassau Inn, Palmer Square. According to PalmerSquare.com, The Jewish Center of Princeton invites everyone to the “ceremonial festivity on the Nassau Inn Patio. Enjoy lively music, festive spirits, and a joyful evening of community and celebration.” It begins at 4:00 PM at the Inn, 10 Palmer Square in Princeton, New Jersey.

Additionally, the Edison Public Library will host “Hanukkah Around the World.” On Monday, December 15th, the Jewish Community Center of Middlesex County will share Hanukkah celebrations throughout the world. Among the teachings is that you’ll “learn how the holiday is observed throughout different sects of Judaism.” Ethiopian/Israeli writer and director Hava Tizazu will share stories of how her family celebrated Hanukkah.

Is it Chanukah or Hanukkah?

For those who are confused about the different spellings of the holiday, there is a simple answer. Actually, both are considered to be correct, but there are many other spellings.

Surprisingly, according to hanukkahfun.com, “the Hebrew translation of the word can be spelled many different ways.” Google says that there are sixteen different ways. That’s two for each night of the festival of lights.

With the first two being the most common, these are most, if not all, of the many different variations:

  • Hanukkah
  • Chanukah
  • Channuka
  • Channukah
  • Chanuka
  • Chanuko
  • Hannuka
  • Hanuka
  • Hanukkah
  • Kanukkah
  • Khannuka
  • Khannukah
  • Khanuka
  • Khanukah
  • Khanukkah
  • Xanuka

If you celebrate any or all of them, I hope you have eight special nights.

ChanukahHanukkah
Joel KatzWriter
Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.
Related Stories
American football ball, close-up view
Local NewsBig Central Conference Announces Football Division Changes for 2026-2027 SeasonsJ. Mayhew
Person heating their hands at home over a domestic portable radiator in winter
Local NewsSomerville Expands Winter Warming Center To Accommodate 45 Adults NightlyJ. Mayhew
Rendering of the new Carteret Ferry Terminal
Local NewsCarteret Awards $47.5M Contract for Ferry Terminal, Groundbreaking FridayJ. Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect