Conversation with Fleetwood Mac Author Alan Light

Sometimes past accomplishments can accurately predict future success. Proof of this is evident in Emmy Award-winning music journalist Alan Light’s new book. Alan certainly has the credentials and track record to, in this case, make it so. Alan’s latest book is “Don’t Stop: Why We (Still) Love Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours.”

This best-selling author was a senior writer for Rolling Stone and the editor-in-chief of Vibe and Spin. His previous works are quite impressive. They include The Holy or the Broken: Leonard Cohen, Jeff Buckley, and the Unlikely Ascent of “Hallelujah.” I’ve seen the documentary that it was adapted into, and it was amazing.

Alan has also written Let’s Go Crazy: Prince and the Making of Purple Rain, plus many biographies, including Johnny Cash and Beastie Boys.

Additionally, he has penned the bestselling memoirs of Gregg Allman and Peter Frampton. Alan also cohosts a podcast with one of the original MTV VJs, Mark Goodman.

Interview with "Rumours" author Alan Light

I spent some time speaking with Alan Light about the Fleetwood Mac book. I was curious as to how he decides on the subject for his books. He responded, “You find something that you feel you’re interested enough to want to spend a bunch of time thinking about.

In this case, it was what I initially noticed when my son was in high school a few years back. All of his friends and awareness of, and a relationship to, Rumours. I started thinking, “Why is that the one that they all seem to know about? Then there was the all Rumours episode of ‘Glee,’ and the TikTok guy of the skateboard with the cranberry juice. All of these different appearances of Rumours in youth culture.”

In 2024, Rumours was the best-selling rock album of the year, and in 2025, it’s high up on the charts again. It’s also the most-streamed album of the century. This includes The Beatles, Nirvana, Taylor Swift, and anything else.

The book dedicates a different chapter to each song on the album. For instance, there are thirteen pages alone for the song “Dreams.” There are individual stories about every song on the album.

Alan also included a chapter on “Silver Springs,” which was not on the initial album. However, it was a “B side” for the “Go Your Own Way” single. It wasn’t on the album because of the limited time allowed on a vinyl record. It just didn’t make the cut.

Check out the entire conversation with Alan Light here: