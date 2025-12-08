State of New Jersey Being Roasted Next Year

We’ve all seen the hilarious roasts hosted by Springfield, New Jersey native and ‘Roastmaster General’ Jeff Ross.

He’s led several successful roasts including Alec Baldwin, Justin Bieber, Charlie Sheen, and the GROAT (Greatest Roast of All Time), Tom Brady. Now he’s leading a group of comics to roast the entire state of New Jersey.

The Count Basie Center for the Arts has announced the first-ever Roast of New Jersey. It’s billed as a one-night-only comedy concert. On Saturday, February 28th, Jeff and several comics and celebrities will be in Red Bank, New Jersey, for the show.

New Jersey Roast Line-Up

Other participating comedians with Jersey ties will be performing as well. They include Joey ‘Coco’ Diaz from The Many Saints of Newark and Impractical Joker Brian Quinn. Also attending will be former New York Giant Tiki Barber, Rich Vos, and Chris Gethard (New Jersey is The World podcast).

The long list continues with Bonnie McFarlane, Donnell Rawlings, Natalie Cuomo, and Chris Covert, who hosts Jersey Shore’s Top Comic. Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Joe Gorga and Vinnie Brand will both be there, too. Vinnie is New Jersey’s comedy ambassador and owner of the Stress Factory comedy club in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

Also on the bill is a mystery guest who will end the night defending our state. All topics are open for ridicule, rest stops, industrial lands, the Pork Roll vs. Taylor Ham debate, traffic circles, and more.

Jeff Ross is currently touring his one-man musical play, “Take a Banana for the Ride.” He also produced and starred in “Historical Roasts” for Netflix. It’s a really clever series which roasts the most important figures in history. It's roasted Abraham Lincoln, Anne Frank, Freddy Mercury, Muhammed Ali, Martin Luther King, and Cleopatra.