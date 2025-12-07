Airlines That Lose the Most Luggage Fly Out of New Jersey

The topic of lost luggage is one you probably don't want to bring up with my wife. While we dated as kids, we met up again in our twenties, and lost luggage dominated the conversation.

It started with, “Hey, how are you? You look great, good to see you.” Then it quickly morphed into a conversation as to why she was wearing the shoes she was wearing. I never would have noticed.

However, she had just gotten back from a business trip to China. Upon arriving back in the States, she learned that all of her checked bags were missing. All of her clothes, shoes, souvenirs, gifts, and jewelry, gone.

It’s all still missing to this day, that was nearly thirty years ago. It’s still talked about occasionally. She received $600 in compensation, which was nowhere near the cost of what she lost.

If it hasn’t happened to you, you probably don’t worry about it much. However, if you have lost luggage, like my wife, or know someone who has, like me, you may be a bit more concerned. It’s a horrible experience.

When traveling for the holidays, it’s not common for someone to choose a flight based on the airline’s lost luggage record or reputation. You can’t totally prevent it from happening, but you can decrease your odds with a little research.

Thanks to a new study, if you are interested in such things, you’re in luck. According to MyBaggage.com, some airlines are much more likely to lose your luggage than others.

NJ Airlines That “Mishandle” the Most Luggage

According to the study, American Airlines is most likely to lose luggage. Unfortunately for my family, American is the airline we fly most often.

It studied the U.S. Department of Transport Air Travel Consumer Report. The survey looked at baggage, wheelchairs, and scooters versus how many of the items were reported missing. The report found that nearly 9 out of 1000 were “mishandled.”

Earning the undesirable second-place ranking was Envoy Airlines. It was followed by Republic Airlines, Alaska Airlines, and United Airlines in the fifth spot.

If you’re looking to book a flight based solely on the least mishandled luggage, that honor goes to Allegiant Air. It lost fewer than two bags per thousand last year.