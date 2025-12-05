ENTER TO WIN: Brandi Carlile Tickets

Brandi Carlile returns to MSG for Night 2 of The Human Tour, and your favorite pop station is giving YOU the chance to be there! Night 1 is already sold out — but we’re sending one lucky winner and a guest to her unforgettable Valentine’s Night performance filled with soaring vocals, fan-favorite hits, and brand-new music.

For the " Brandi Carlile” Contest, enter between 10am on December 8th, 2025 and 11:59pm on December 10th, 2025, by visiting www.magic983.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner on December 11th 2025, and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to Brandi Carlile on February 14th, 2026 at Madison Square Garden in NYC. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $200. Up to two (2) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of Magic 98.3 & Madison Square Garden. Magic 98.3's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.