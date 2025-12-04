Christmas Memories and Traditions 2025



As we do, most families have a Christmas tradition that they hold onto every year. For many, it’s what Christmas is all about. When you think back, you think about all the happy memories that define Christmas for us.

It’s not the gifts or the food or the decorations. It’s the tradition or routine that conjures up happy thoughts of Christmases from our childhood years ago.

When I think of Christmas, I think of my kids waking up and waiting at the top of the steps for me to turn on the video camera. After the signal, they raced halfway down the steps and peeked through the spindles of the railing, where they could see the Christmas tree. They would scream with excitement and then sprint the rest of the way to the piles of gifts under the tree.

Favorite Christmas Memories

There’s another moment that I look forward to every year, and it happens the night before. My wife, Kathleen, and I have been hosting Christmas Eve since long before we were married. Our house is filled with family and friends. Kathleen makes almost all of the food, which includes her unbelievable fish soup.

We go to mass, head back home, and with the arrival of our first guests, the party begins. “Santa” arrives to the tune of “Here Comes Santa Claus,” and brings the first gift for each of the kids.

Under the tree are presents for everyone, but they can’t choose a gift until they pick a Christmas song. The song plays and they have to sing the first verse or two (depending on how much they’ve had to drink) while everyone sings along.

However, I think my favorite time of the evening is just before everyone arrives. This is the most peaceful and magical time for me. The Christmas tree and all of the Christmas decorations are lit, providing perfect lighting with Christmas music playing. It’s a very calming feeling, and I take a few moments to reflect a bit. Then I remind myself how fortunate we are and not to take it for granted. That’s probably the most relaxing and calming moment of the year for me.