Christmas Memories and Traditions 2025

As we do, most families have a Christmas tradition that they hold onto every year. For many, it’s what Christmas is all about. When you think back, you think about all the happy memories that define Christmas for us.

It’s not the gifts or the food or the decorations. It’s the tradition or routine that conjures up happy thoughts of Christmases from our childhood years ago.

When I think of Christmas, I think of my kids waking up and waiting at the top of the steps for me to turn on the video camera. After the signal, they raced halfway down the steps and peeked through the spindles of the railing, where they could see the Christmas tree. They would scream with excitement and then sprint the rest of the way to the piles of gifts under the tree.

Favorite Christmas Memories

There’s another moment that I look forward to every year, and it happens the night before. My wife, Kathleen, and I have been hosting Christmas Eve since long before we were married. Our house is filled with family and friends. Kathleen makes almost all of the food, which includes her unbelievable fish soup.

We go to mass, head back home, and with the arrival of our first guests, the party begins. “Santa” arrives to the tune of “Here Comes Santa Claus,” and brings the first gift for each of the kids.

Under the tree are presents for everyone, but they can’t choose a gift until they pick a Christmas song. The song plays and they have to sing the first verse or two (depending on how much they’ve had to drink) while everyone sings along.

However, I think my favorite time of the evening is just before everyone arrives. This is the most peaceful and magical time for me. The Christmas tree and all of the Christmas decorations are lit, providing perfect lighting with Christmas music playing. It’s a very calming feeling, and I take a few moments to reflect a bit. Then I remind myself how fortunate we are and not to take it for granted. That’s probably the most relaxing and calming moment of the year for me.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.
