Make Music Winter Coming to Montclair, NJ

Six months ago, I told you about, and we celebrated “Make Music Day.” It’s a worldwide simultaneous celebration and special music event held in over 150 locations, including New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and, of course, New Jersey.

Later this month, “Make Music Winter,” which began in 2011, will take place. The day will be comprised of 40 events that happen on Sunday, December 21st.

Additionally, this year, free Winter music events are being organized in fifteen cities, including Montclair, New Jersey, and New York City.

Make Music Winter Montclair

Montclair, New Jersey’s ninth annual Winter event will celebrate with three music-making events. These include Phil Kline’s classic boombox parade, Unsilent Night. There will also be a full day of music at Houss Freya. Also, The World Turned Upside Down, a participatory jam with Appalachian, bluegrass, and zydeco songs of protest, will be on display.

Learn more about Make Music Winter in Montclair, NJ at monclairmakesmusic.org.

In New York City, landmarks across Manhattan will have original music, which is the event's flagship celebration. Astor Placewill host Ukulele Caroling by local ukulele whiz Gwendolyn Fitz. Gwen will be followed by Bell by Bell, everyone will literally ring in the season with dozens of color-coded handbells.

Herald Square brings Kevin Nathaniel’s Kalimba Unity Groove Experience to midtown with jam-friendly instruments for public participation.

The High Line presents The Gaits, an immersive, site-specific soundwalk by Lainie Fefferman, Jascha Narveson, and Cameron Britt.

Riverside Park will have Pilgrimage, where a procession of headlamp-clad singers led by conductor James John perform medieval melodies.

Conductor Douglas Anderson and producer Melissa Gerstein lead an annual Mobile Hallelujah, singing “Hallelujah Chorus” from Handel’s Messiah. This will happen at Carnegie Hall, Columbus Circle, Grand Central Terminal, Lincoln Center, the New York Public Library, St. Patrick’s Cathedral, and Times Square.

Complete details for the New York winter celebrations, including instructions on how to participate, are available at MakeMusicNY.org.