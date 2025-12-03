Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Make Music Winter Coming to Montclair, NJ

Six months ago, I told you about, and we celebrated “Make Music Day.” It’s a worldwide simultaneous celebration and special music event held in over 150 locations, including New York,…

Joel Katz
Singers perform at Make Music Winter Montclair, NJ

Singers perform at Make Music Winter Montclair, NJ

Make Music Winter Montclair, NJ

Six months ago, I told you about, and we celebrated “Make Music Day.” It’s a worldwide simultaneous celebration and special music event held in over 150 locations, including New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and, of course, New Jersey.

Later this month, “Make Music Winter,” which began in 2011, will take place. The day will be comprised of 40 events that happen on Sunday, December 21st.

Additionally, this year, free Winter music events are being organized in fifteen cities, including Montclair, New Jersey, and New York City.

Make Music Winter Montclair

Montclair, New Jersey’s ninth annual Winter event will celebrate with three music-making events. These include Phil Kline’s classic boombox parade, Unsilent Night. There will also be a full day of music at Houss Freya. Also, The World Turned Upside Down, a participatory jam with Appalachian, bluegrass, and zydeco songs of protest, will be on display.

Learn more about Make Music Winter in Montclair, NJ at monclairmakesmusic.org.

In New York City, landmarks across Manhattan will have original music, which is the event's flagship celebration. Astor Placewill host Ukulele Caroling by local ukulele whiz Gwendolyn Fitz. Gwen will be followed by Bell by Bell, everyone will literally ring in the season with dozens of color-coded handbells.

Herald Square brings Kevin Nathaniel’s Kalimba Unity Groove Experience to midtown with jam-friendly instruments for public participation.

The High Line presents The Gaits, an immersive, site-specific soundwalk by Lainie Fefferman, Jascha Narveson, and Cameron Britt.

Riverside Park will have Pilgrimage, where a procession of headlamp-clad singers led by conductor James John perform medieval melodies.

Conductor Douglas Anderson and producer Melissa Gerstein lead an annual Mobile Hallelujah, singing “Hallelujah Chorus” from Handel’s Messiah. This will happen at Carnegie Hall, Columbus Circle, Grand Central Terminal, Lincoln Center, the New York Public Library, St. Patrick’s Cathedral, and Times Square.

Complete details for the New York winter celebrations, including instructions on how to participate, are available at MakeMusicNY.org.

Make Music Winter is presented by The NAMM Foundation and coordinated by the nonprofit Make Music Alliance.

View the post on Facebook
Montclair TownshipMusic FestivalWinter
Joel KatzWriter
Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.
Related Stories
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 20: Food is served as Olympic Silver Medalist and Team USA Swimmer Katie Grimes works celebratory "shift" at Raising Cane's in Vegas on August 20, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Raising Cane's)
Local NewsRaising Cane’s Opens First Central Jersey Restaurant in Edison, Plans Eight More State LocationsJ. Mayhew
Many high school girls running in a cross country 5K race crossing over a wood bridge at Sunken Meadow State Park in New York.
Local NewsFive New Jersey Runners Earn Spots at Brooks Cross Country Nationals in San DiegoJ. Mayhew
A jar of pennies surrounded by pennies.
Local NewsPerth Amboy To Round Cash Payments to Nearest Dollar as Pennies Phase OutJ. Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect