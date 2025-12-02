Warning Signs to Help Avoid Holiday Puppy Scams in NJ

Puppies sleep in a cage at an ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals)

It’s the holiday season, and many of us have created our Christmas list for Santa Claus. Each with that one special gift we’re hoping for. Many families have that dream gift in mind. They’ve been talking about it for a while, and for many, it’s a new puppy. Then the search begins for that perfect puppy that will blend in well with their family.

Unfortunately, there are a lot of bad actors looking to take advantage of those looking for one of those cute little furballs. TotalVet is warning potential dog owners to be on the lookout for those who will take advantage of their excitement.

Fortunately, New Jersey is not high on the list of the most common states for puppy scams. However, our neighbors are. New York and Pennsylvania are high on the list.

To be safe, check out these tips and warning signs to watch out for when you’re looking for your new puppy.

Puppy Scam Warning Signs

The first is fake listings. Scammers create really believable online listings for puppies. They use fake or copied photos from legitimate breeders or websites. The advertised puppies are usually purebreds or popular breeds, so they’re more appealing to those in the market for a puppy.

Poor communication is also a red flag. Scammers typically communicate via email, text, or phone calls. They’ll use tricks to build trust. You receive fake references or claims to be located in an area far from where you live.

They want money almost immediately. After you reach out to them, scammers will request payment for the puppy. There will also be requests for additional fees, like shipping costs, insurance, or health certificates. A huge red flag is when they ask for payment through wire transfers or gift cards.

Scammers don’t want to meet in person. Nor will they allow you to visit the location where they say they keep the puppy. They might claim to be overseas or have travel restrictions.

Once payment is made, you’re done. Scammers will stall a little by providing fake tracking information. They’re also lying about the reasons your puppy’s shipping is delayed. Eventually, you’ll never hear from them again.

Veterinarians.org says, “Individuals and families can protect themselves from scams by making themselves aware of the typical warning signs of a scam, and by adopting through an animal shelter, rescue group, or AKC-certified reputable breeder.”