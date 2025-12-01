This Day in Top 40 History: December 1

Among the most memorable moments that have happened on Dec. 1 was the 2023 release of Beyoncé's Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. The launch coincided with World AIDS Day to honor the "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)" artist's uncle, who died from AIDS. The documentary film illustrated the development of Beyoncé's Renaissance world tour, which promoted her album of the same name. Released in July 2022, Renaissance included seven tracks that made it into the Top 40. Here are more Top 40 events that went down on Dec. 1.