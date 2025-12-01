Franklin Food Bank Kicks Off 50th Anniversary Week
The Franklin Food Bank announced the launch of its 50th Anniversary Match Challenge. It’s a week-long fundraising drive designed to double community support for the organization’s exponentially growing services. The campaign runs through…
The Franklin Food Bank announced the launch of its 50th Anniversary Match Challenge. It’s a week-long fundraising drive designed to double community support for the organization’s exponentially growing services.
The campaign runs through this Saturday, December 6th, and features a $50,000 matching gift fund. This gift has been secured through the generosity of a small group of Champion Donors.
Derek Smith, Executive Director of the Franklin Food Bank shared, “This week is a celebration of our legacy and a commitment to our future. Fifty years ago, we were serving 8 families a month. Today, we support 7,000 families monthly through our choice pantry and wraparound programs. The $50,000 match gives our community the extraordinary power to turn its $50 into $100. This instantly doubles our ability to provide food and services to those who need it most. Our goal is to raise $100,000 in this single week.”
Joining me live in the studio for our monthly update is Jennifer Wagner. Jennifer is the External Affairs Manager at Franklin Food Bank. Check out our conversation here:
50th Anniversary Week: Community Engagement Opportunities
- 50th Anniversary Gala: The inaugural celebration will be held on Giving Tuesday, December 2nd, at The Marigold in Somerset. Sponsorships and tickets are still available.
- Community Distribution: Food distribution to hundreds of neighbors will take place on Wednesday, December 3rd.
- Essential Workshops: On Friday, December 5th, the Food Bank will host critical wraparound services. It starts with a 10 AM Financial Literacy workshop led by OceanFirst Bank. That’s followed by the 11 AM Flava Workshop, a nutrition program with hands-on cooking and produce distribution.
Ways To Help or get Help
- Donate: Make a matched monetary donation at www.franklinfoodbank.org.
- Gala: Learn more and purchase tickets/sponsorships for the December 2nd Gala at www.franklinfoodbank.org.
- Produce Distribution: Join us for Community Distribution at 771 Somerset Street, Somerset, NJ, at First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens at 11 am on Wednesday, December 3rd. All are welcome, no qualifications required.
- Workshops: Join the workshops on Friday, December 5th.
- Need Assistance: Families experiencing a food crisis should call the Food Bank at 732-246-0009 or visit the facility at 224 Churchill Ave. in Somerset, New Jersey.