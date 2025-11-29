Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Holiday Surprise Scratch Off Ticket Giveaway

It’s a Magic 98.3 and New Jersey Lottery Holiday Tradition…that time of year when we spread some extra cheer by giving our listeners a chance to win additional cash right…

Diana Beasley

It’s a Magic 98.3 and New Jersey Lottery Holiday Tradition…that time of year when we spread some extra cheer by giving our listeners a chance to win additional cash right before Christmas!

In 200 words or less, nominate someone you feel could use a little “pick me up” this holiday season. The winner will receive $125 in scratch off tickets from New Jersey Lottery!

Enter your email to make a nomination:

ContestLottery
Diana BeasleyWriter
Related Stories
Snacks for Santa: Enter to Win a $200 Uber Eats Gift Card!
ContestsSnacks for Santa: Enter to Win a $200 Uber Eats Gift Card!Elizabeth Urban
elf nj art
ContestsENTER TO WIN: NJ Symphony Elf TicketsRob Cochran
Home for the Holidays 2026
ContestsHome for the Holidays 2026Diana Beasley
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect