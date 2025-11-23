This Day in Top 40 History: November 23
On Nov. 23, 1970, former member of The Beatles George Harrison released the single "My Sweet Lord." The song was part of his triple album, All Things Must Pass. It was Harrison's first solo release and cemented him as a star in his own right. "My Sweet Lord" has been covered by numerous musicians, including Nina Simone, Elton John, and Sting. Keep reading for more Top 40 history from Nov. 23.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Each of these albums broke through the noise and made an impression on its audience:
- 1970: Cat Stevens released Tea for the Tillerman. The album included his world-famous single "Wild World," which afforded Stevens his U.S. breakthrough.
- 1974: The Rolling Stones scored their fifth No. 1 album with It's Only Rock 'N Roll. It was the band's last album to include Mick Taylor on guitar.
- 1993: Guns N' Roses released their fifth studio album, The Spaghetti Incident? It was a cover album featuring renditions of classic punk rock and hard rock tracks. It was the group's last album with Slash, Duff McKagen, and Matt Sorum.
- 1993: Snoop Doggy Dogg released his debut studio album, Doggystyle. Many consider it one of the most culturally significant hip-hop albums of all time, due to its influence on the West Coast hip-hop genre.
- 2004: Robert Downey Jr. released his debut album, The Futurist, featuring multiple songs he had written himself. He did not release any additional music after this album.
Cultural Milestones
From birthdays to magazine covers, these moments from Nov. 23 reveal how music and culture are deeply intertwined:
- 1962: Joan Baez was on the front cover of Time magazine. The feature discussed how the folk music movement had taken off across the country, with Baez at the helm.
- 1992: Miley Cyrus was born Destiny Hope Cyrus. She comes from country royalty, as she's the first child of Billy Ray Cyrus with then-wife Tish Cyrus and the goddaughter of Dolly Parton.
Notable Recordings and Performances
A Dolly Parton halftime show and a hugely successful tour are notable performances from Nov. 23:
- 2010: Taylor Swift announced the Speak Now World Tour in support of her album of the same name. It was the second in a long list of hugely successful tours for the artist, following the Fearless Tour in 2009.
- 2023: Dolly Parton performed the halftime show during the Thanksgiving Day football game. The game featured the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders, and Parton was dressed perfectly for the occasion in a Cowboys cheerleader outfit.
Each of these Nov. 23 moments highlights the variety and artistry found in popular music.