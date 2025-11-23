This Day in Top 40 History: November 23

On Nov. 23, 1970, former member of The Beatles George Harrison released the single "My Sweet Lord." The song was part of his triple album, All Things Must Pass. It was Harrison's first solo release and cemented him as a star in his own right. "My Sweet Lord" has been covered by numerous musicians, including Nina Simone, Elton John, and Sting. Keep reading for more Top 40 history from Nov. 23.