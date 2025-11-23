Record Store Day Black Friday Event in Central Jersey

As with many vinyl lovers, I love to count the days until Record Store Day arrives. It’s fun digging for a find, and it’s nostalgic. It reminds me of when I used to make the rounds to visit local record stores weekly. I still hit them up quite often, but not as much as I did years ago.

Record Store Day Black Friday is happening this Friday, November 28th, and, as always, there are a lot of great artists participating. As the RSD website points out, “Record Store Day and RSD Black Friday are different events.” While they're different events, the premise is primarily the same. Both feature artist releases and record store offers with special, unique vinyl and exclusive promotional products.

Central Jersey Participating Record Stores

Central New Jersey record shops involved this Friday include Spina Records in New Brunswick and Revilla Grooves & Gear in Milltown. Also open for business on RSD are Princeton Record Exchange and The Record Collector in Bordentown. Additionally, you can visit Blue Raven Records in Frenchtown and Randy Now's Man Cave in Hightstown.

For the full list of releases and participating stores, visit RecordStoreDay.com.

This year, participating artists include The B-52’s, Benson Boone, Bob Dylan, Billy Joel, Fleetwood Mac, Billy Idol, INXS, Billie Eilish, Bruno Mars, and Matchbox Twenty.

As I’ve mentioned in the past, I hit my town’s record shop early. It’s not a big store, so you need to get a number and wait in line for your turn to shop. Obviously, the lower the number, the sooner you get your hands on the most sought-after stuff.

One of the anticipated Record Store Day Black Friday exclusive releases is Chappell Roan’s 7-inch copy of The Subway/The Giver. It features tunes first shared by Chappell in live performances.

Another is a Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ live collection, The Live Anthology - From The Vaults Vol. 1. It’s a double album on turquoise blue vinyl.