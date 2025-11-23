Our Annual Turkey Bowl Football Party Menu

Everyone has differing Thanksgiving weekend traditions. Some make it a seventy-two-hour Christmas shopping frenzy. Others may have a leftover dinner the day after turkey day. And some have their Friendsgiving celebration over the weekend.

One of our traditions we started as our kids got older is a “Turkey Bowl” on the Saturday after the holiday. This isn’t an original idea because many people play a backyard football game on Thanksgiving morning or sometime over the following weekend.

For us, it’s family, friends, and many of our kids’ friends coming over for food and football. I paint the lines for a 50-yard-long by 30-yard-wide field, including goal posts.

It’s a two-hand-touch game played by everyone from 6-year-olds to senior citizens. We pick teams promptly at two o’clock, followed by a sixty-minute game. At half-time, the buffet is unveiled for a feeding frenzy of football food.

Other than the game, which is the reason for the party, the food is a very important part of the day. You’ve got to have good food at a football party, it’s still fun even if your team loses.

Turkey Bowl Menu

To be sure we have the proper snacks for the Turkey Bowl, we referred to an article by Good Housekeeping that lists the top football game snacks. Full disclosure, we use the same list for our Super Bowl party.

Number one on their list is “Pepperoni Pizza Bombs.” They’re round, pastry puff-looking bites described as an “inside-out pizza slice.” These are great as an appetizer served as guests are arriving.

This year, we’ll also be serving number six, “Air Fryer Jalapeño Poppers.” We made them last month and got a big thumbs up from everyone at the taste testing. It’s cream cheese, cheddar, and scallions whipped and stuffed into a half jalapeno pepper.

Another one of our Turkey Bowl main dishes making a return appearance this year is the “Buffalo Cauliflower Bites.” They’re becoming a staple for the day because everyone always raves about them, and they disappear quickly. “Rice flour and cornstarch ensure delightfully crispy pieces of cauli.” They’re “tossed in Buffalo sauce and served alongside a tangy blue cheese dip.”

One dish we’ll have that’s not on the Good Housekeeping list is our shredded pork sliders. Hawaiian rolls are a must with cole slaw and tiny, sweet pickle slices.

Other tasties on our Turkey Bowl buffet include “Cheesy Garlic Bread, BLT Bites, and Vegan Queso.”

For guests who ask what they can bring, we request a dessert. However, this year we’ll be serving number five on the list, “Crispy Brown Rice Krispie treats.” It has a secret method: ”They’re made with brown butter, which gives them a wonderful nuttiness and toasty depth.”