NJ University Top 20 on the List of Top Colleges in America

PRINCETON, NJ – FEBRUARY 04: A man walks on campus at Princeton University on February 4, 2020 in Princeton, New Jersey.

Having gone through the college selection process with our three children, we've learned a great deal. While my kids ended up at the perfect school for them, achieving this was challenging at times. Three very different needs and wants lead to three separate universities.

When deciding on what colleges to apply to and ultimately choose, there’s a lot to consider. Majors, programs, housing, and, of course, cost. We didn’t want to choose a school that seemed right, only to be unaware of another that would be better, and less expensive.

This new study can be extremely helpful if you and your child are about to start this process. Research.com rated the best colleges in the country. It ranked them in several different categories and listed the top five most popular degrees of study.

The top five majors are Business Administration, Psychology, Computer Science, Counseling, and Nursing.

NJ University in Top 20 Nationwide Colleges

Starting with the number one school, that honor goes to Caltech, California Institute of Technology. Caltech costs over sixty-eight thousand dollars a year and has only a three percent acceptance rate.

Rounding out the top five are the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Johns Hopkins University, Stanford University, and McPherson College.

Out of the top one hundred schools that made the list, Central Jersey’s Princeton University landed in the top five percent at number twenty.

Princeton accepts only four percent of its applicants, who have an average SAT score of 1515. It costs about sixty-five thousand dollars to attend; however, alumni earn an average of only seventy-two thousand dollars a year.

Other notable New Jersey findings include:

Median cost of studying in New Jersey is $24,353

The median alumni salary for New Jersey graduates is $45,289

Average acceptance rate for colleges overall in New Jersey is 78%

Most students prefer to stay in their home state for undergraduate studies. When we look beyond the top one hundred, there are thirty-eight other New Jersey schools included in the ranking.

These college rankings can be very helpful in making the difficult decision of which college to attend.