This Weekend’s Princeton Dance Festival Features a Relaxed Performance

One of the recommended events happening this weekend in Central Jersey is the annual Princeton Dance Festival. The 2025 show will feature new and repertory works.

This year’s event will highlight both national and international choreographers. These works will be performed by about fifty Princeton students and demonstrate multiple dance forms.

These performances include an excerpt of the iconic repertory work, “Gloria.” There will also be a restaging of “non-sequitor paramour.” It’s “a contemporary work by Kyle Abraham, Artistic Director of the internationally acclaimed A.I.M. dance company.”

New works include a contemporary ballet by Pam Tanowitz. Pam’s resume includes creating dances for The New York City Ballet and The Royal Ballet.

Omari Wiles’s choreography has been featured by both Janet Jackson and Beyoncé. Omari’s new Vogue and House will be a part of the Princeton Dance Festival agenda. Omari is currently choreographing for “Cats: The Jellicle Ball” for its Broadway run in 2026.

Princeton Dance Festival Relaxed Performance

One of the performances, on November 23rd at 2 pm, will be a Relaxed Performance.

According to the Princeton Dance Festival site, “Relaxed Performances ease typical theater requirements and welcome audience members to be comfortable and to move or vocalize freely, without judgment or inhibition.”

The house lights will remain on during the relaxed performance at the Princeton Dance Festival. Prior to the performance, information about any loud or startling sounds will be shared, and there will be no startling or strobe lighting.

Additionally, all dances are age-appropriate, and all attendees will be permitted to talk, vocalize, and leave their seats. There will also be space allotted for moving or standing.

For added assistance, there will be volunteers wearing identifying t-shirts.

Princeton Dance Festival runs Friday, November 21st, through Sunday, November 23rd, at the Berlind Theatre at McCarter Theatre Center at Princeton University.