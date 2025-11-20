Contests
Cirque Dreams Holidaze Coming to State Theatre NJ

Joel Katz
Headshot of Cirque Dreams Holidaze dancer Tamara Denson

Tamara Denson with be dancing in “Cirque Dreams Holidaze” at STNJ

Credit: State Theatre New Jersey

Magic 98.3 is the official sponsor of State Theatre New Jersey’s Broadway Series. Another amazing holiday show is coming to the historical venue in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze is coming to State Theatre NJ for three shows during the second weekend in December. The shows are on Friday, December 12th at 7 pm and Saturday, December 13th at 11 am and 3 pm.

I spoke with second years Cirque Dreams Holidaze dancer Tamara Denson. The show "takes you through the story of Clara, she's the main character. It kind of starts with her dad not being able to join her for the holidays. She goes through magical acts where she sees hair hangers, aerialists, and dancers. They're throwing her a party because her dad can't come for the holidays."

Check out my conversation with Tamara here:

Cirque Dreams Holidaze Spectacular


Cirque Dreams Holidaze dazzles with a brilliantly breathtaking holiday spectacular for the whole family. As the original Cirque Holiday theatrical event, this annual tradition wraps a Broadway-style production around awe-inspiring contemporary circus arts.

Guests will be on the edge of their seats as a cast of holiday characters come to life, captivating audiences while defying gravity. Broadway World exclaims, “Lose yourself for 90 minutes and go back to those wonderful dreams you had as a kid.”

Enchanting and fun for children to seniors and everyone in between, Cirque Dreams Holidaze features a world-renowned cast of performers. It includes an ensemble of aerial circus acts, sleight-of-hand jugglers, fun-loving skippers, eye-popping acrobatics, and much more.

Singers, dancers, toy soldiers, and reindeer invoke the dreams behind a child’s eye on the most magical of nights. Reimagined for 2025, Cirque Dreams Holidaze features original music, fresh twists on beloved holiday favorites sung live, new sets, dazzling scenery, and stunning costumes, making it the ultimate holiday show.

For tickets or more information, go to STNJ.org

Cirque DreamsDanceState Theatre New Jersey
Joel KatzWriter
Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.
