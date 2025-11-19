“Galaxies of Joy” NJ Youth Symphony Concert Coming to Rahway

When our kids were younger, we always looked forward to their school concerts. We had a couple of trombone players, and they all sang in chorus. Their grandparents especially loved those shows.

Similarly, on December 13th, Wharton Arts’ New Jersey Youth Symphony will journey across the cosmos at Galaxies of Joy: The Planets in Concert. It takes off at the Union County Performing Arts Center in Rahway, New Jersey.

Galaxies will be led by Artistic Director & Principal Conductor Helen H. Cha-Pyo. The concert features Gustav Holst’s orchestral suite, The Planets, accompanied by high-definition NASA imagery from the NASA Scientific Visualization Studio.

Galaxies of Joy Soars Through the Planets

The symphony journeys through the galaxies, Mars, Venus, Jupiter, and beyond. The visuals are taken from space telescope data and interplanetary missions. They will light up and transform the concert hall into a voyage through the solar system.

Galaxies will also include the world premiere of PLUTO: The Gatekeeper to the Underworld by Oliver Kahng. Oliver is a senior at Regis High School and a member of the NJYS Youth Symphony. He’ll be playing his original composition, which is a continuation of Holst’s planetary suite. It’s inspired by Pluto’s mythological and astronomical legacy.

Conductor Cha-Pyo says, “At this magical time of year, there’s no better gift to share with family and friends than The Planets. It’s one of the most beloved works in the symphonic repertoire. This concert celebrates the wonder that connects music and imagination. I invite you to join us on a truly inspiring journey through sound and creativity.”

Tickets for the concert are available at UCPAC.org.

Wharton Arts’ mission is to offer accessible, high-quality performing arts education that sparks personal growth and builds inclusive communities.