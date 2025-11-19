Contests
“Galaxies of Joy” NJ Youth Symphony Concert Coming to Rahway

Joel Katz
Galaxies is performed on stage by NJYS at UCPAC

NJYS performs their holiday concert at UCPAC

Credit: NJYS

When our kids were younger, we always looked forward to their school concerts. We had a couple of trombone players, and they all sang in chorus. Their grandparents especially loved those shows.

Similarly, on December 13th, Wharton Arts’ New Jersey Youth Symphony will journey across the cosmos at Galaxies of Joy: The Planets in Concert. It takes off at the Union County Performing Arts Center in Rahway, New Jersey.

Galaxies will be led by Artistic Director & Principal Conductor Helen H. Cha-Pyo. The concert features Gustav Holst’s orchestral suite, The Planets, accompanied by high-definition NASA imagery from the NASA Scientific Visualization Studio.

Galaxies of Joy Soars Through the Planets

The symphony journeys through the galaxies, Mars, Venus, Jupiter, and beyond. The visuals are taken from space telescope data and interplanetary missions. They will light up and transform the concert hall into a voyage through the solar system.

Galaxies will also include the world premiere of PLUTO: The Gatekeeper to the Underworld by Oliver Kahng. Oliver is a senior at Regis High School and a member of the NJYS Youth Symphony. He’ll be playing his original composition, which is a continuation of Holst’s planetary suite. It’s inspired by Pluto’s mythological and astronomical legacy.

Conductor Cha-Pyo says, “At this magical time of year, there’s no better gift to share with family and friends than The Planets. It’s one of the most beloved works in the symphonic repertoire. This concert celebrates the wonder that connects music and imagination. I invite you to join us on a truly inspiring journey through sound and creativity.”

Tickets for the concert are available at UCPAC.org.

Wharton Arts’ mission is to offer accessible, high-quality performing arts education that sparks personal growth and builds inclusive communities.

It’s New Jersey’s largest independent non-profit community performing arts education center. Wharton Arts comprises four core programs. It teaches students of all ages and experience levels, including instrumental and vocal instruction, large ensembles, and musical theater.

New Jersey Youth SymphonyRahway NJUnion County PAC
Joel KatzWriter
Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.
