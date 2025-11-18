Contests
Legendary Artist Releases Swan Song

Joel Katz
legendary artist Barry Manilow performs on stage with an orchestra to honor Clive Davis in New York

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 29: Barry Manilow looks up at Clive Davis as he performs onstage at The New York Pops 41st Birthday Gala honoring Clive Davis on April 29, 2024 in New York City.

(Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, I was offered the opportunity to interview someone who is considered a legendary artist in the music industry. He still has millions of fans all over the world and is promoting what could be his final album.

This guy is one of the world's all-time bestselling recording artists, with over eighty-five million albums sold. He’s won a Grammy, Emmy, Tony, and American Music Award three years in a row.

He was also named the Adult Contemporary Artist of all time by Billboard and Radio & Records magazines.

I sat down with Barry Manilow to talk about his new music, including his new single, “Once Before I Go.”

Barry shared, “You know, it’s amazing what’s going on with this little record. Because I haven’t done any interviews, and yet here it comes, it entered at number ninety-something. Then it jumped to twenty-three, and now it’s number nineteen and going higher. You’re the first person who’s even asked me about this single.”

Barry Manilow's New Single

One of the reasons for its success, Barry says, “Is the quality of the record, and the writing of the song. It is kind of odd because there’s nothing on the radio like this song. This is a forty-year-old song, but I was too young to be able to sing a song like that. As the years have gone by, I kind of forgot about it until I got a phone call from Clive Davis.”

Clive, as you may know, is credited with discovering multiple superstar artists in the music industry. They include Janis Joplin, Whitney Houston, and Alicia Keys. Clive said, “Barry, have you ever heard of a song called ‘Once Before I Go?’ You should record it.”

It took him a long time to finish the album titled “What A Time.” He shared, “The reason it took me so long is because I write songs differently than people write songs today.” Barry pointed out that he was referring to Billie Eilish and similar artists. He said that it’s a totally different way of writing. Barry continued, “I was taught you do a verse and then you do a chorus, then you go back to the verse. They don’t do that anymore, and I never know where they are in the song.”

Check out my interview with Barry Manilow here:

Mr. Manilow will begin a tour next year to support his upcoming album ‘What A Time,” which will be released in March 2026.

Joel KatzWriter
Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.
