This Day in Top 40 History: November 15
On Nov. 15, 2005, 22-year-old Carrie Underwood released her debut album, Some Hearts, just six months after her big American Idol victory. The album included No. 1 hits "Before He Cheats" and "Jesus, Take the Wheel," so it wasn't surprising when it sold over 300,000 copies in its first week and became one of the best-selling albums of 2006 in the United States. The bonus track "Inside Your Heaven," which Underwood sang during the final round of American Idol, entered Billboard's Hot 100 at No. 1, making her the first country singer to debut atop the chart.
Here are more Top 40 history moments from Nov. 15, including album releases and significant cultural events.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
These albums from Nov. 15 housed tracks that ranked among the Top 40 on various popular music charts:
- 1986: Beastie Boys dropped their studio album, Licensed to Ill, which became the first rap album to reach the top of the Billboard 200 and was among the best-selling records in the 1980s. "No Sleep Till Brooklyn," one of its top tracks, peaked at No. 14 on the U.K.'s Official Singles Chart.
- 2011: Drake released his second album, Take Care. It featured contributions from a string of successful artists, including Rihanna, The Weeknd, Lil Wayne, and Kendrick Lamar. It debuted atop the Billboard 200, and seven of its singles broke into the Top 40 on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, including "Marvin's Room," "Headlines," and "Make Me Proud."
- 2019: Lady A launched their Ocean album, which debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. Its lead single, "What If I Never Get Over You," peaked at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart and reached No. 40 on the Hot 100.
- 2024: Linkin Park released their eighth studio album, From Zero. Landing at No. 1 on the U.K. Official Albums Chart, it became their first chart-topping project since former vocalist Chester Bennington passed away in 2019. From Zero produced Top 40 singles such as "Good Things Go" and "Cut the Bridge."
Cultural Milestones
Nov. 15 has marked various cultural milestones in the music industry, such as:
- 1988: B.o.B., also known as Bobby Ray Simmons Jr., was born in North Carolina. His first No. 1 hit came in 2010 when he released "Nothin' on You," featuring Bruno Mars. B.o.B.'s other Top 10 hits include "Airplanes," his collaboration with Paramore's Hayley Williams.
- 1990: Rob Pilatus, one half of Milli Vanilli, came clean about lip-syncing on their "Girl You Know It's True" album, which spawned five Top 10 hits on the Hot 100. Apart from exposing the prevalence of musical dishonesty, this ruined the duo's careers and led to the revocation of their GRAMMY Award.
- 2022: Ticketmaster's website crashed after millions of Taylor Swift fans flocked to it, hoping to buy tickets for her Eras tour, which celebrated her discography of over 150 Top 40 hits. The company was forced to postpone the Capital One presale to Nov. 16.
As we've seen, the list of memorable Top 40 history moments from Nov. 15 is long. Discuss these events with your loved ones as you listen to your favorite hits.