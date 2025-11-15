This Day in Top 40 History: November 15

On Nov. 15, 2005, 22-year-old Carrie Underwood released her debut album, Some Hearts, just six months after her big American Idol victory. The album included No. 1 hits "Before He Cheats" and "Jesus, Take the Wheel," so it wasn't surprising when it sold over 300,000 copies in its first week and became one of the best-selling albums of 2006 in the United States. The bonus track "Inside Your Heaven," which Underwood sang during the final round of American Idol, entered Billboard's Hot 100 at No. 1, making her the first country singer to debut atop the chart.