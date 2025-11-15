New Jersey Superfans Looking Forward to “Searching for SquarePants”

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 29: People wait in line to get into Nickelodeon Universe park as they visit the American Dream Mall During Black Friday sales on November 29, 2024 in East Rutherford City. Black Friday, is the sales event that is considered the unofficial kickoff of the holiday shopping season and one of the busiest days of the year for retail foot traffic in the U.S.

The SpongeBob SquarePants fanaticism began over a quarter century ago and has always been appreciated in New Jersey.

The National tour of The SpongeBob Musical has been performed at State Theatre New Jersey. The American Dream mall in East Rutherford features several SpongeBob-themed amusement rides. They include “SpongeBob's Jellyfish Jam,” “Sandy's Blasting Bronco,” and “Bikini Bottom Cross Town Express” at Nickelodeon Universe.

Anyone who grew up with SpongeBob SquarePants is drowning in joy over the recent trailer release.

If you’re like me, you watched the cartoon along with your kids. We witnessed as they grew up with that funny, absorbent guy with the quadrilateral trousers. We watched with them and probably enjoyed the show just as much as they did.

In our family, Mr. SquarePants was also used as a measurement tool. When they would ask “how much longer” during a car ride, we would say, “One SpongeBob” or “Two SpongeBobs.”

There have been over 300 SpongeBob SquarePants episodes, and a handful of movies. The first film, “The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie,” was released in 2004.”

Others that followed include “The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie 2” and “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run.” There was also “Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie,” released last year.

SquarePants Trailer Released

Now we’ve got another one coming next month, and Paramount Pictures has released the trailer for The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants.

The official trailer’s narrator says, “Long ago, one sailor fell under a wicked curse. The only way to lift this curse is to find the world’s most innocent soul.” A shot of a pirate ship in a storm cuts to SpongeBob waking up in his bed and saying, “I’m ready.” Are you ready?

Even the theme song is an earworm. You’re probably singing it right now. “Who lives in a pineapple under the sea?” If you weren’t, you are now.