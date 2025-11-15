Central Jersey Food Bank Celebrating 50 Years of Service

One of our partners in helping Central Jersey families is celebrating 50 years of service. The Franklin Food Bank is profoundly grateful for your loyal support.

When you donate your time or money, you are investing in a legacy built on sheer determination. In 1975, Millie Gaupp, a social services supervisor, rallied six local houses of worship to form a food bank.

However, the work was never easy. Food stocks were distributed faster than they could be replenished. They were forced to move between temporary, ill-equipped spaces, once operating out of a dirt-floor basement. In 1989, lacking food and funding, the Franklin Food Bank was forced to temporarily close its doors.

It was the unwavering support of the community, people like you, that brought us back with a series of creative fundraising that raised over $30,000. Because their neighbors refused to let hunger win, they never closed again.

Now they’re facing a demand unlike anything they’ve seen before. Where they once served eight families monthly, they are now serving over 7,000 families monthly and distributing 3.5 million pounds of food annually.

Franklin Food Bank Moves to Meet Demand

Since moving to their current Churchill Avenue location in 2019, the Franklin Food Bank has experienced exponential growth and transformational impact.

They launched a choice pantry, where neighbors can select from the wide variety of high-quality, nutritious, culturally relevant food from their shelves.

They started wraparound services like health screenings, nutrition workshops, financial literacy, and resource navigation programs. They recognize that food insecurity is just a symptom of so many other challenges that families in the community face.

If you take the time to make a donation today, it can ensure they meet the immediate, urgent needs of our neighbors. It will also establish a solid foundation for a community where no one has to face hunger alone.

Franklin Food Bank Executive Director, Derek Smith, and his staff thank the community for their help. They also thank you for making their 50-year journey of service possible. They will be here as long as our neighbors need help.

Here is the timeline of growth and demand for the award-winning Franklin Food Bank:

1975 – Serving 8 families

1982 – Serving 100 families

1989 – Serving 180 families

1995 – Serving 400 families

2008 – Recession/Demand increases 30%

2012 – Hurricane Sandy/Emergency Mobile Food Distribution

2019 – Serving 700 families

2020 – Serving 1000 families

2022 – Serving 1800 families

2025 – Serving 7000 families