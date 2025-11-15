Central Jersey Food Bank Celebrating 50 Years of Service

Contests
One of our partners in helping Central Jersey families is celebrating 50 years of service. The Franklin Food Bank is profoundly grateful for your loyal support.

When you donate your time or money, you are investing in a legacy built on sheer determination. In 1975, Millie Gaupp, a social services supervisor, rallied six local houses of worship to form a food bank.

However, the work was never easy. Food stocks were distributed faster than they could be replenished. They were forced to move between temporary, ill-equipped spaces, once operating out of a dirt-floor basement. In 1989, lacking food and funding, the Franklin Food Bank was forced to temporarily close its doors.

It was the unwavering support of the community, people like you, that brought us back with a series of creative fundraising that raised over $30,000. Because their neighbors refused to let hunger win, they never closed again.

Now they’re facing a demand unlike anything they’ve seen before. Where they once served eight families monthly, they are now serving over 7,000 families monthly and distributing 3.5 million pounds of food annually.

Franklin Food Bank Moves to Meet Demand

Since moving to their current Churchill Avenue location in 2019, the Franklin Food Bank has experienced exponential growth and transformational impact.

They launched a choice pantry, where neighbors can select from the wide variety of high-quality, nutritious, culturally relevant food from their shelves.

They started wraparound services like health screenings, nutrition workshops, financial literacy, and resource navigation programs. They recognize that food insecurity is just a symptom of so many other challenges that families in the community face.

If you take the time to make a donation today, it can ensure they meet the immediate, urgent needs of our neighbors. It will also establish a solid foundation for a community where no one has to face hunger alone.

Franklin Food Bank Executive Director, Derek Smith, and his staff thank the community for their help. They also thank you for making their 50-year journey of service possible. They will be here as long as our neighbors need help.

Here is the timeline of growth and demand for the award-winning Franklin Food Bank:

  • 1975 – Serving 8 families
  • 1982 – Serving 100 families
  • 1989 – Serving 180 families
  • 1995 – Serving 400 families
  • 2008 – Recession/Demand increases 30%
  • 2012 – Hurricane Sandy/Emergency Mobile Food Distribution
  • 2019 – Serving 700 families
  • 2020 – Serving 1000 families
  • 2022 – Serving 1800 families
  • 2025 – Serving 7000 families

Please consider donating or volunteering. You can also join the Franklin Food Bank for its 50th Anniversary Gala on December 2nd. Get more information at FranklinFoodBank.org

Joel KatzWriter
Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.
