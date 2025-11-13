Saint Peter’s University Hospital Earns an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group

Fall 2025 Safety Grade is a national recognition for commitment to patient safety

Saint Peter’s University Hospital earned an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, an independent national nonprofit watchdog focused on patient safety. Leapfrog assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country using evidence-based measures of patient safety focused exclusively on errors, accidents, injuries and infections.

“In this ever-evolving healthcare landscape, we recognize that patients and families have choices. We are grateful that The Leapfrog Group offers credible rankings so that those in need of services have access to data and are able to make more informed decisions about where to seek care,” said Leslie D. Hirsch, FACHE, president and CEO of Saint Peter’s Healthcare System. “At Saint Peter’s, we pride ourselves on not only adhering to the highest safety standards but exceeding them every day. Congratulations to our team for once again achieving the highest hospital safety grade (A) and reassuring our patients and community that they are in the best hands.”

“Earning an ‘A’ Grade means Saint Peter’s University Hospital made a true commitment to put patient safety first,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “We congratulate the leadership, Board, clinicians, staff and volunteers that all had a role to play in this achievement.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade stands as the only hospital ratings program focused solely on preventable medical errors, infections and injuries that kill more than 500 patients a day in the United States. This program is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.