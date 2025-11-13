Jersey Brothers Celebrating 20 Years with Christmas Movie Release

Contests
There’s always a lot of local hype when it comes to those with New Jersey roots making a big announcement. It could be anything Jersey-related, like Bruce Springsteen’s "Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere," which was released last month.

The latest Jersey talk has been anticipated for a while, and on Friday, we can start enjoying it.

Jonas Brothers Movie Release

The Jonas Brothers were in New York City earlier this week for the premiere of their upcoming film. On Friday, A Very Jonas Christmas Movie debuts on Disney+ and Hulu.

Kevin, Joe, and Nick visited Good Morning America to talk about the movie. The idea of doing a Christmas movie was presented back in 2008. They shared, “At this stage in our lives, it just seemed like the perfect moment to do a Christmas movie. It’s always been kind of a bucket list item for us.”

A Very Jonas Christmas Movie includes the whole Jonas family. It also features Chloe BennetJesse Tyler FergusonLaverne Cox, and Randall Park. Kevin, Joe and Nick’s daughters also have an appearance in the film.

The movie release features some brand-new songs, including their new holiday song "Coming Home This Christmas."

They’re currently on their “JONAS20: Greetings from Your Hometown” tour to celebrate their twentieth anniversary as a band. Upcoming shows include two performances at the Prudential Center in Newark on November 16th and 17th. They’ll also do a final pre-Christmas show in Brooklyn at Barclays Center on December 22nd.

Nick shared that one of the things they enjoy about their shows is that after twenty years of performing, they now have that multi-generational effect. He noted that fans who grew up with them are now bringing their kids to shows.

One of the other pieces of good news they shared was that they’re working on a live album right now. Many of the recordings from the current tour will be used for the album.

