How New Robotic Technology Is Changing What’s Possible

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, a time to bring attention to the importance of early detection, improved diagnosis, and advances in care for this leading cause of cancer death. According to the American Cancer Society, about 226,650 new cases of lung cancer are projected in the U.S. in 2025.

The Challenge of Early Lung Cancer Diagnosis

Early-stage lung cancers are often located deep in the lungs, where standard bronchoscopes have difficulty reaching. More than 70 percent of lung cancers develop in the outer third of the lung, while 64 percent are in the upper lobes, and 51 percent lack a leading airway that can be followed with a bronchoscope. Oftentimes many early tumors can’t be accessed or sampled with traditional tools, delaying diagnosis and treatment. Even short delays—as little as 12 weeks between diagnosis and intervention—are linked with a higher risk of recurrence and worse overall survival. Conventional bronchoscopy can have a diagnostic yield as low as 30 to 40 percent for small, peripheral lesions. While newer guidance systems like virtual or electromagnetic navigation and radial endobronchial ultrasound have improved outcomes, they still face limitations, especially when the lesion lacks a visible airway path. For patients, this means turning to more invasive procedures such as needle biopsies through the chest wall, which can increase risks like lung collapse (pneumothorax), or surgical biopsies, which can extend recovery times.

Minimally Invasive Ion Robotic Bronchoscopy

To overcome these diagnostic challenges, Saint Peter’s University Hospital now offers Ion Robotic Bronchoscopy, a shape-sensing technology that allows pulmonologists to precisely navigate deep into the lung to reach and biopsy nodules. The process begins with a highresolution CT scan that creates a detailed 3D map of the patient’s lungs. Using this image, the pulmonologist plots a precise pathway through the breathing tubes to the target lesion. During this minimally invasive procedure, the pulmonologist uses a thin, guided, flexible catheter through the lung’s complex airways. “The catheter can articulate up to 180 degrees in any direction, maintaining stability as it moves deeper into smaller airways. Real-time navigation feedback ensures accurate positioning, and advanced X-ray imaging can confirm the biopsy tool is exactly where it needs to be,” said Amar Bukhari, MD, chief of the Division of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine at Saint Peter’s University Hospital. “Once in place, the physician can deploy biopsy instruments to collect tissue from the target lesion.”

For patients, Ion Robotic Bronchoscopy offers several key advantages:

• Less invasive: The procedure is performed through the mouth, without the need for surgical incisions.

• Lower complication rates: The risk of lung collapse is significantly lower compared with transthoracic needle biopsy.

• Faster recovery: Most patients go home the same day.

• Faster diagnosis: Patients will receive treatment earlier when needed.

The Power of Early Detection

When lung cancer is found before it spreads to other parts of the body, patients have far better outcomes. According to the American Cancer Society, the five-year survival rate for localized lung cancer is about 67 percent, compared with 12 percent for cases diagnosed after the disease has spread. Ion Robotic Bronchoscopy helps eliminate delays by giving pulmonologists faster, safer access to hard-to-reach areas of the lung. “Ion Robotic Bronchoscopy gives our pulmonology team the ability to reach lung nodules that most technologies can only monitor. Now we can intervene earlier, reduce procedural risks, and shorten the patient’s path to diagnosis,” said Dr. Bukhari.

Take the First Step: Schedule a Low-Dose Lung Cancer Screening

Unfortunately, most lung cancers are detected late because they cause few or no symptoms in the early stages. A low-dose CT (LDCT) scan can detect lung cancer before symptoms appear and when it’s most treatable. Saint Peter’s offers comprehensive lung cancer screening services using LDCT technology, which uses minimal radiation and takes just minutes to perform.