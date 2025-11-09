Veterans Day in NJ: Free Food and Events for Military Personnel

Many businesses throughout New Jersey offer Veteran discounts throughout the year. On Veterans Day, you can find additional offers the thank and honor those who served or currently serve in the United States Military.

Many restaurants and businesses are offering special menus, offers, discounts, or complimentary food. According to We Salute, here are some of the offers Vets can enjoy with a military ID:

Applebee’s – Free meal from a limited menu

Bob Evan’s – Free meal from a select menu

Buffalo Wild Wings - Ten free boneless wings with fries

Chili’s – Free meal on select items

Dave and Buster’s - Free $20 entrée and $10 Power Card

Denny’s - Free Original Grand Slam breakfast until noon

Dunkin – Free donut

Golden Corral - Complimentary meal after 5 PM

Hooter’s - Eat free from their special Veterans Day menu

IHOP - Free red, white, and blue pancake meal

Olive Garden - Free entree from a special menu

Starbucks - Free 12-ounce coffee

Wendy’s – Free breakfast combo

Veterans Day Events in New Jersey

Additionally, a Veterans Day annual parade and ceremony is hosted by the city of New Brunswick, Highland Park, and the Raritan Valley Veterans Alliance. It will take place on Veterans Day, November 11th.

The City of New Brunswick website says, “the event serves as a solemn recognition of the extraordinary men and women who have served our country with unwavering dedication and courage.”

The event starts at 11 am at the Doughboy Monument in Veterans Memorial Park. The park is located on Raritan Avenue in Highland Park. After the open-to-the-public ceremony honoring vets, the parade will then begin. Everyone is invited to join in on the parade route on Route 27 leading to Monument Square Park on Livingston Avenue.

Also, the Battleship New Jersey Museum and Memorial is hosting its Veterans Day Ceremony on November 11. Their annual event honors anyone who has served in the military. The event is open to the public and free to attend.

There will be a special tribute to the United States Marine Corps to celebrate its 250th Birthday. Veterans in attendance will include Medal of Honor recipient Colonel Harvey C. Barnum, Jr. Also being acknowledged is retired United States Marine Corps Brigadier General Dustin “Warren” Byrum.