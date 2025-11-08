How to Get to Sesame Street 56 Years Later

A 50 year old framed colored-pencil drawing of the Sesame Street cast that hung on the wall of my childhood bedroom.

It’s an institution and has been educating children longer than most of us have been alive. Sesame Street has made learning fun for kids, me included, for more than half a century.

“Can you show me how to get, how to get to Sesame Street? I can. I have such incredible fond memories of watching Sesame Street every day as a toddler. If I could have binge-watched then, I would have been in front of that little black and white TV in my childhood home’s kitchen.

It premiered in 1969. Back then, it was an hour-long program, and it flew by like a minute for this little boy. Elmo and Abby Cadabby hadn’t joined the cast yet. There was no Rosita, and Mister Snuffleupagus was always depressed.

I still have a framed colored pencil drawing of the Muppet cast from back then that hung in my room as a child. Today, it hangs at my house in the original frame. It includes the major characters from the original cast, including Big Bird, Grover, Cookie Monster, and Oscar.

Sesame Street Changes for the 56th Season

Netflix revealed the trailer for the new season, which premieres on Monday, November 10th. That’s the same date as it first came on the air 56 years ago.

There have been a lot of changes throughout the years, including being shortened to a half hour in 2016. Netflix shared that one of the new changes is that “it will have an all-new playability and more comedy.”

One of my favorite things about the show that will not change is that it will remain on PBS in addition to Netflix. I like it for a couple of reasons.

First is the obvious, more kids will be able to view it. This includes all of the families who can’t afford a Netflix subscription. Nice job, Netflix! The second one is nostalgic for me, PBS is where I would watch every day. I was glued to the TV for those sixty minutes.

The 56th season of Sesame Street will be released four seasons at a time. “Elmo says … it’s time to find your way back to Sesame Street.” It’s always a “sunny day, sweeping the clouds away.”