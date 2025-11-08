Highly Anticipated Rock and Roll HOF Inductions Tonight

It’s finally here! The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2025 will be inducted tonight. With the overload of awards shows and ceremonies, this one may just be my favorite.

We’re going to see artist performances that will amaze. There will be touching and moving speeches that will make us feel good and bring us to tears.

I’m a big fan of many of the recipients who will be honored this year. Tonight, the show includes one of my childhood faves, Bad Company. Many of their legendary songs take me right back to my younger days with a flood of memories.

This was the first nomination for the band. If any band deserves this, it’s them. Unfortunately, due to health issues, Paul Rodgers is unable to make the trip to the ceremony. Paul has one of the best Rock and Roll voices ever. It would have been so cool to see him perform.

Bryan Adams will join Chris Robinson to do their best sitting in for Paul. Joe Perry and Nancy Wilson will also be a part of the tribute. This is the type of performance you would never see anywhere else if not for this ceremony. Bad Company will be inducted by Mick Fleetwood.

Bryan Adams will also be inducting the late Joe Cocker. Banging out some of Joe’s tunes will be Teddy Swims. He’ll be joined by the Tedeschi Trucks Band and Nathaniel Rateliff.

Another bittersweet induction is Soundgarden. Chris Cornell and the band were a part of an amazing time in my life. We are so lucky to have all of their songs, including “Black Hole Sun” and “Spoonman” in this world.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction is Star-Studded

Sadly, and tragically, Chris is no longer with us. Performing in his honor is a cast of unbelievable musicians. First, the legendary Jim Carrey will take on the induction duties. Soundgarden will be performing with Brandi Carlile, Taylor Momsen, Mike McCready, and Jerry Cantrell.

Another highly anticipated highlight includes Cyndi Lauper being inducted by Chappell Roan. Cyndi will also perform with RAYE, Avril Lavigne, Gina Schock, and Lisa Coleman.

Inductees for this year’s ceremony also include Outkast, Chubby Checker, and The White Stripes.

Salt-N-Pepa and the late Warren Zevon will receive the Musical Influence Award. I’m looking forward to Warren’s posthumous induction by his good friend David Letterman. After which, The Killers will perform some Zevon classics.

This is only a small sample of all the musicians, celebrities, speeches, and performances that will take place tonight.