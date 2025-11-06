Contests
Organization Helps Veterans “1 Paw at a Time”

Veterans Day is next week. That means it’s time for my annual chat with Brian Reyngoudt. Brian is the Co-Founder and Vice President of Operation K9 Beethoven. He, along with Arpi Kertesz, started the…

Joel Katz
Veterans Brian Reyngoudt poses in front of a red and white background with a German Shepard

Operation K9 Beethoven Co-founder and Vice President Brian Reyngoudt and Beethoven

Credit: Operation K9 Beethoven

Veterans Day is next week. That means it's time for my annual chat with Brian Reyngoudt. Brian is the Co-Founder and Vice President of Operation K9 Beethoven. He, along with Arpi Kertesz, started the organization with a small vision to help Veterans. Surprisingly, it quickly turned into a bigger and better mission than they could have ever imagined.

As Brian explains, “Operation K9 Beethoven’s mission is to enhance the lives of Veterans and active-duty military personnel suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). We rescue dogs from shelters, providing them with a second chance by training them to become service dogs. We are committed to giving them both an opportunity for a better life together.”

The program provides Veterans with rescued, basic obedience-trained Psychiatric Service Dogs at no charge. This includes a kennel, bed, blanket, leash, collar, bowls, dog food, treats, and toys.

Check out my conversation with Brian as he shares a couple of success stories.

Their Pet Therapy Dog Program spreads joy and love. They visit Veterans’ homes, rehabilitation centers, schools, hospitals, and more with specially trained and certified Pet Therapy Dogs. Additionally, they provide dogs at no cost to the recipient, including a welcome-home package.

How Operation K9 Beethoven Works

Each dog selected for entry into Operation K9 Beethoven's Program is fully vetted and temperament-tested. They're socialized with dogs, cats, children, and adults to ensure they will be a good fit for their program.

After which, they're then transported to their trainer for obedience and leash training. Once the training is complete, they're transported to their Fur-Ever Hero.

Happily, these dogs are given a second chance at life and can then help Veterans get the love and support they deserve. It started as a man and his dog working to bring love and joy to Veterans.

It has now become the organization known as Operation K9 Beethoven. This amazing organization is committed to helping Veterans and active-duty military personnel,  "One Paw At A Time."

DogsVeteransVeterans Day
Joel KatzWriter
Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.
