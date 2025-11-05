This Day in Top 40 History: November 5

On Nov. 5, 1970, Led Zeppelin released their iconic "Immigrant Song." The track was a huge hit and the band's opening song at concerts for years. It peaked at No. 16 on the charts. Keep reading for more top 40 history from Nov. 5.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Here are some iconic songs and albums from Nov. 5:

1996: Johnny Cash released his 82nd album, Unchained. The star-studded album included contributions from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Flea, Marty Stuart, Lindsey Buckingham, and Mick Fleetwood.

Johnny Cash released his 82nd album, Unchained. The star-studded album included contributions from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Flea, Marty Stuart, Lindsey Buckingham, and Mick Fleetwood. 2011: Adele released "Rumour Has It," the fourth single from her album 21. The song peaked at No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Adele released "Rumour Has It," the fourth single from her album 21. The song peaked at No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100. 2021: ABBA released their final studio album, which was their first album release in 40 years. It topped charts worldwide, reaching No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

ABBA released their final studio album, which was their first album release in 40 years. It topped charts worldwide, reaching No. 2 on the Billboard 200. 2022: Taylor Swift made history by becoming the first artist of all time to occupy the entire Top 10 on the chart. Songs from her album Midnights filled every single slot. The album later won the GRAMMY for Album of the Year.

Cultural Milestones

Each of these cultural milestones from Nov. 5 reminds us that it's about more than just the music:

1956: The Nat 'King' Cole Show became the first nationally broadcast TV show hosted by an African American. This was a landmark event in music and broadcast history, breaking down stereotypes and confronting racism. The show ran for 64 episodes.

The Nat 'King' Cole Show became the first nationally broadcast TV show hosted by an African American. This was a landmark event in music and broadcast history, breaking down stereotypes and confronting racism. The show ran for 64 episodes. 2021: In a tragic accident, 10 fans died during the Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas. The crowd of 50,000 spectators surged uncontrollably, resulting in deaths and injuries.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Here are some notable live performances that took place on Nov. 5:

1971: Elvis Presley returned to Minnesota for a concert 15 years after his last appearance in the Twin Cities. At the end of the show, the venue had to announce that Elvis Presley had left the building to quiet the crowd.

Elvis Presley returned to Minnesota for a concert 15 years after his last appearance in the Twin Cities. At the end of the show, the venue had to announce that Elvis Presley had left the building to quiet the crowd. 2005: The Jonas Brothers kicked off their first tour in support of their debut album, It's About Time. This date was also Kevin Jonas's 18th birthday.

The Jonas Brothers kicked off their first tour in support of their debut album, It's About Time. This date was also Kevin Jonas's 18th birthday. 2018: Taylor Swift performed in Massachusetts as part of her Reputation Stadium Tour. Charli XCX and Camilla Cabello were the opening acts.