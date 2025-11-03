Franklin Food Bank Faces Unprecedented Crisis Hitting Families Hard

On November 1st, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits’ food assistance expired for about forty-two million Americans. SNAP is a program that provides money for food. Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) is a debit card that is used to purchase food.

The benefit expiration means one in eight people, neighbors, and children in Central Jersey will no longer receive these benefits. Thirty percent of families who receive SNAP benefits in Somerset County live in Franklin Township.

To discuss this, on Monday morning, my frequent in-studio guest was Derek Smith. Derek is the Executive Director of Franklin Food Bank, and they’re experiencing a significant surge in the need for assistance.

Franklin Food Bank Calls for Urgent Support

The Franklin Food Bank is calling for urgent community support as it confronts this immediate and unprecedented crisis. The uncertainty surrounding the length of the funding halt, be it days, weeks, or the entire month, has caused a dramatic spike in need across Franklin Township and surrounding communities.

Derek shared, “What we saw this past Saturday was a true red flag. We served seven brand-new Franklin families who came to us because their EBT cards simply weren't working at the store. This isn't a problem on the horizon, it is an emergency in our community right now. These families have lost their lifeline, and the charitable food network cannot make up for the loss of federal assistance alone. However, we will rise to the challenge for as long as it takes.”

Listen to my full conversation with Derek Smith here:

Here’s how you can help:

Act Now: Donate to FFB Rapid Response Drive. Franklin Food Bank urgently requests donations. This funding goes directly toward emergency food procurement and operational needs to address the current crisis and the severe surge in need.

Spread Awareness: Talk to your friends, family, and colleagues about the challenges facing the Franklin Food Bank and the growing issue of food insecurity in our community.

Volunteer Your Time: Consider volunteering your time at the food bank. Every helping hand makes a difference.

Visit FranklinFoodBank.org to donate and learn more about the following and other programs.

Community Distribution: Get essential groceries and supplies on Wednesday, November 5th, starting at 11:00 AM. First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens, 771 Somerset Street, Somerset, NJ 08873.