World’s Largest Marathon in NYC This Weekend

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 03: Abdi Nageeye of the Netherlands reacts after crossing the finish line to win the Professional Men’s Open Division during the 2024 TCS New York City Marathon on November 03, 2024 in New York City.

Today is the biggest day of the year for runners. The New York City Marathon is the largest organized run on the planet. Over fifty thousand running fanatics will line up to compete in the Big Apple’s marathon. This year’s marathon is record-breaking, with well over one million applicants.

Multiple reports and studies show that running is more popular than ever. According to New York Road Runners, the odds of being selected for the marathon are about two percent.

I started running on August 27th, 2019, and haven’t stopped since. My only regret is that I didn’t start sooner. I’ve always competed in various sports, but was never “a runner” because I thought it was boring. Now I run at least three miles every day and am never bored doing so.

What started as something to lose a few pounds morphed into somewhat of an obsession. As a nice bonus, there’s a by-product of my daily exercise. It enables me to basically eat whatever I want and still maintain my desired weight.

My wife and neighbors call me “Forrest Gump.” They say it’s because it seems like I’m constantly running. I think it probably has something to do with IQ. Either way, I don’t care as long as it enables me to enjoy my “box of chocolates” without worry or guilt.

Reasons for Increased Marathon Popularity

Running in marathons has increased in popularity for many reasons. They include the desire to connect with others, increase physical and mental health, and the sense of accomplishment it provides.

I’ve run in a couple of marathons, but am content just running my established routine each day. That’s a good thing because the New York City Marathon isn’t the only one that’s difficult to get into. Races all over the country are filling up in just minutes after registration goes live.

If you’re interested in trying to defy the nearly impossible odds, you can apply for the drawing for next year’s marathon. According to the NYRR website, “Runners who do not have guaranteed entry to the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon can apply to the non-guaranteed general entry drawing during the application period from February 4–25, 2026. The drawing for the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon will take place on March 4, 2026.”

The great thing about running is that you can run anywhere and anytime. You don’t need to join a club or a gym. A license or a permit isn't required. You don’t need a partner or team. All you need is a pair of running shoes, and you can run.