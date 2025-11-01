Harry Potter Weasley Twins James and Oliver Phelps talk ‘Wizards of Baking’

James Phelps and Oliver Phelps attend the “Harry Potter: Visions of Magic” Premiere at Odysseum on December 06, 2023 in Cologne, Germany.

Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking has a new chapter of magical dessert artistry. I had the opportunity to speak with James and Oliver Phelps, also known as “Fred and George Weasley.” They played the roles in all eight Harry Potter movies.

James & Oliver host Food Network’s hit series Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking, which is returning for its second season on November 2nd.

It’s a baking competition series filmed on the original Harry Potter sets. Participants on the show “conjure up the most fantastical, Harry Potter-inspired edible creations. They’re judged on taste, creativity, and visual spectacle.”

Every episode features special guests from the Potter films joining James and Oliver, and judging the competitors’ creations. Meanwhile, James and Oliver share behind-the-scenes stories from the Harry Potter movies.

My Conversation with the Harry Potter Twins

I spent some time with the twins to talk about all things Harry Potter, the show, and their career.

One thing I learned is that they had never acted before they got the Potter roles. I asked them if they had any baking experience before this show. They clarified, “The good thing for everyone concerned is that our baking skills aren’t on display here. We’re the hosts of the show. Our role is to be the link from the audience to the bakers and judges.”

Regarding the immense success stemming from their roles in the movies, they are very thankful. They shared, “It was the first thing we’d ever done, Joel, we didn’t have any idea what to think it could do. Obviously, it turned out to be a complete anomaly in the world of entertainment. It just keeps going and going, and things keep coming. We’re very lucky to have been a part of it. But, equally, we’re very appreciative of it because we see the joy it brings to people all over the world.”

When we spoke, they were visiting “the Northeast of the States,” and promoting the second season of their show. I was happy to learn that the maiming and death that happened to the brothers in the Harry Potter movies are not something we should expect in their baking show. “The only maiming going on is cutting into a bit of cake and devouring it.”

Check out our full conversation here: