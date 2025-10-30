Ringwood, NJ Dancer’s National Tour Debut in ‘ELF The Musical’ at STNJ

Magic 98.3 is the official sponsor of State Theatre New Jersey’s Broadway Series. Another Broadway series show means another conversation with one of its performers. ELF The Musical is coming to State Theatre New Jersey.

This time around, it’s New Jersey native Annie Wogisch. Annie is the Swing/Dance Captain and is from Ringwood, New Jersey, and this is her National Tour debut.

Elf The Musical, inspired by the hit film, is the hilarious and heartwarming tale of Buddy. It begins with Buddy, a young orphan child whose life is changed forever when he mistakenly crawls into Santa’s sack of toys one Christmas Eve.

When he discovers he is human, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and, in turn, helps the Big Apple rediscover the true meaning of Christmas.

Interview with Ringwood, NJ’s Annie Wogisch

During my chat with Annie, she shared how she felt when she got the role, "Oh my gosh, it was a dream come true. I remember I was actually on the phone with my Mom when I got the email from my agent. 'Oh my God, Mom, I think I just got Elf.' I couldn't believe it. I was so excited."

Annie said that about seventy friends and family members will be coming to see her at State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick.

Check out the full conversation with Annie Wogisch here:

This all-new tour, ELF The Musical, is based on the 2024 acclaimed Broadway production. Additionally, it was hailed by The New York Times, claiming, “The show has cracked the code of all ages comedy. The kind that will leave children and grown-ups equally helpless with laughter.”

Furthermore, this production was celebrated in The New Yorker, “It’s enough to make you believe in the magic of Christmas.”

The Daily Beast says this modern-day holiday classic “is a gift for kids and adults, and a very ‘sparklejollytwinklejingley’ night out!”

Catch ELF The Musical Friday, November 14th, through Sunday, November 16th, for five shows at State Theatre New Jersey.

Other Broadway season shows to follow include the Tony Award-winning show, Kinky Boots, from February 27th through March 1st. The biggest Tony Award-winning show of 2024, Stereophonic, happens from March 27th to the 29th. Meredith Willson’s The Music Man runs from May 8th to 10th. That's followed by Monty Python’s Spamalot, June 27th and 28th.