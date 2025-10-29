Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Springsteen Biopic Shines with Jeremy Allen White & Greta Van Fleet’s Kiszka Brothers

Sam and Jake Kiszka of rock band Greta Van Fleet star with Jeremy Allen White in Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere. This biopic opened on October 24. At the Stone…

Laura Adkins
(L-R) Bruce Springsteen and Jeremy Allen White attend the AFI FEST 2025 Presented By Canva Opening Night "Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere" Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 22, 2025
Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer via Getty Images

Sam and Jake Kiszka of rock band Greta Van Fleet star with Jeremy Allen White in Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere. This biopic opened on October 24.

At the Stone Pony, a famed Asbury Park music spot, the brothers joined the house band for key scenes with White. Rival Sons' Jay Buchanan steps in as lead singer, while Jack White's keyboardist Bobby Emmett and drummer Aksel Coe fill out the group's sound. The musical director for the film was Dave Cobb.

White takes center stage as Bruce Springsteen in this story about the 1982 Nebraska album. The band cut fresh takes on classics, including Little Richard's wild "Lucille" and John Lee Hooker's gritty "Boom Boom," at New York's Power Station studios.

"This came through, and it was like, you definitely can't say no to this because Bruce Springsteen is such a big influence on us. This is definitely not something we had foreseen happening, but it was irresistible. It was a fascinating thing to do, the intersection between film and cinema meets music," said Jake Kiszka to Billboard.

In the 1980s, Bobby Bandiera led the real Stone Pony house band, Cats on a Smooth Surface. They performed rock and soul hits while Springsteen often showed up unannounced to play along. A fictional version of the group appears in the film.

"Being able to show Jeremy how to play was really interesting and cool," Kiszka added. The cast shines with Marc Maron as Chuck Plotkin at the mixing board. Yeah Yeah Yeahs' Brian Chase drums as Max Weinberg, while music executive Jimmy Iovine plays himself. The movie helped Kiszka's band, Mirador, achieve rapid success and sold-out shows in Europe. Fans can snag the soundtrack with Stone Pony band recordings on Bruce Springsteen's website on December 5.

Bruce SpringsteenJeremy Allen White
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
Jessie Murph performs at the Mojave Tent during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 13, 2025 in Indio, California.
MusicJessie Murph’s Wild Ride to StardomKayla Morgan
Paul McCartney performs on Opening Night of the One On One Tour at Save Mart Center on April 13, 2016 in Fresno, California.
MusicPaul McCartney to Share Post-Beatles Life Story While Crafting New Music
Travie McCoy of Gym Class Heroes performs at Victoria's Secret PINK Hosts PINK Nation Tailgate Party at Virginia Tech on September 14, 2012 in Blacksburg, Virginia.
MusicTravie McCoy Reignites Gym Class Heroes with New Music and a Fresh StartKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect