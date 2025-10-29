Springsteen Biopic Shines with Jeremy Allen White & Greta Van Fleet’s Kiszka Brothers

Sam and Jake Kiszka of rock band Greta Van Fleet star with Jeremy Allen White in Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere. This biopic opened on October 24.

At the Stone Pony, a famed Asbury Park music spot, the brothers joined the house band for key scenes with White. Rival Sons' Jay Buchanan steps in as lead singer, while Jack White's keyboardist Bobby Emmett and drummer Aksel Coe fill out the group's sound. The musical director for the film was Dave Cobb.

White takes center stage as Bruce Springsteen in this story about the 1982 Nebraska album. The band cut fresh takes on classics, including Little Richard's wild "Lucille" and John Lee Hooker's gritty "Boom Boom," at New York's Power Station studios.

"This came through, and it was like, you definitely can't say no to this because Bruce Springsteen is such a big influence on us. This is definitely not something we had foreseen happening, but it was irresistible. It was a fascinating thing to do, the intersection between film and cinema meets music," said Jake Kiszka to Billboard.

In the 1980s, Bobby Bandiera led the real Stone Pony house band, Cats on a Smooth Surface. They performed rock and soul hits while Springsteen often showed up unannounced to play along. A fictional version of the group appears in the film.