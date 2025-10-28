This Day in Top 40 History: October 28

On Oct. 28, 2016, Elvis Presley posthumously broke the record for the most No. 1 albums by a solo artist. The Wonder Of You was a compilation album that featured archival recordings of Elvis backed by new arrangements by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. Within a week, the album topped the Billboard 200. By reaching No. 1, Presley superseded Madonna; the pair were previously tied at 12 No. 1 albums each. That's why he's still known as The King. Keep reading for more Top 40 history from Oct. 28.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Sometimes a new album is successful as soon as it hits the market. Other times, it takes years, or even decades, for an album to be truly appreciated:

1989: Janet Jackson kicked off a four-week run at the top of the charts with her album Janet Jackson's Rhythm Nation 1814. It included hit singles "Love Will Never Do (Without You)" and "Rhythm Nation."

2007: After winning The X Factor, Leona Lewis topped the charts in the U.K. with her song "Bleeding Love." It also charted in the U.S. and became the best-selling digital song of the year.

2013: Lorde topped the charts in the U.K. with her hit song "Royals." Her success at such a young age ushered in a new era of pop musicians.

Cultural Milestones

Often, the surrounding culture influences popular music, and vice versa. It's how old songs find a second wind when they're featured in a film or how bands gather to honor a significant event. Here are some cultural milestones from Oct. 28:

2001: For the first time in over two years, The Beastie Boys played live. The show was in New York, as part of the New Yorkers Against Violence benefit.

2023: "Cruel Summer" by Taylor Swift surged to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song was originally released in 2019, but Swift's concert film revived much of her older catalog.