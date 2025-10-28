Contests
This Day in Top 40 History: October 28

Megan Zahnd
Lorde poses with the award for single of the year during the New Zealand Music Awards at the Vector Arena
Photo by Jason Oxenham/Getty Images

On Oct. 28, 2016, Elvis Presley posthumously broke the record for the most No. 1 albums by a solo artist. The Wonder Of You was a compilation album that featured archival recordings of Elvis backed by new arrangements by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. Within a week, the album topped the Billboard 200. By reaching No. 1, Presley superseded Madonna; the pair were previously tied at 12 No. 1 albums each. That's why he's still known as The King. Keep reading for more Top 40 history from Oct. 28.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Sometimes a new album is successful as soon as it hits the market. Other times, it takes years, or even decades, for an album to be truly appreciated:

  • 1977: Decade by Neil Young was released. The 35-song album went Platinum in 1986 — almost a decade later.
  • 1989: Janet Jackson kicked off a four-week run at the top of the charts with her album Janet Jackson's Rhythm Nation 1814. It included hit singles "Love Will Never Do (Without You)" and "Rhythm Nation."
  • 2007: After winning The X Factor, Leona Lewis topped the charts in the U.K. with her song "Bleeding Love." It also charted in the U.S. and became the best-selling digital song of the year.
  • 2013: Lorde topped the charts in the U.K. with her hit song "Royals." Her success at such a young age ushered in a new era of pop musicians.

Cultural Milestones

Often, the surrounding culture influences popular music, and vice versa. It's how old songs find a second wind when they're featured in a film or how bands gather to honor a significant event. Here are some cultural milestones from Oct. 28:

  • 1997: R.E.M.'s drummer, Bill Berry, left the band after 17 years. He still joins the group on-stage from time to time but has otherwise retired from the industry.
  • 2001: For the first time in over two years, The Beastie Boys played live. The show was in New York, as part of the New Yorkers Against Violence benefit.
  • 2023: "Cruel Summer" by Taylor Swift surged to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song was originally released in 2019, but Swift's concert film revived much of her older catalog.

From new artists to repeat successes, Oct. 28 has seen several memorable events in Top 40 history. Don't lie — "Bleeding Love" is stuck in your head now, isn't it?

