Most Expensive Grocery Items on Jersey Shelves This Fall

Joel Katz
Everyone sees it, and it’s been reported that food prices are out of control. My wife and I go food shopping once or twice a week. During our visits, we notice how the prices are nowhere near what they were a short while ago. It’s hard not to recognize the change.

The items that we buy regularly have increased significantly just about every month. What we pay for our regularly purchased items has risen by several dollars from just a year or even a month ago. I’m sure you have a similar experience and see the same trend with the items you buy regularly.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), “In 2026, prices for all food are predicted to increase 2.7 percent.” There really isn’t much we can do about it if we want the same products and brands we’re accustomed to buying. Budgeting for grocery items has been a main concern for families in the country.

Food Items Increasing in the Fall

While particular items will see a jump in cost, there is some positive news mixed in with the negative. According to the USDA’s recent report, “From July 2025 to August 2025, prices declined for five food-at-home categories and increased for ten categories.”

According to “Eat This, Not That,” there are several specific foods that will see a significant increase this fall. They include “beef, wine, cheese, chocolate, fresh fruit and vegetables, and coffee.”

This matches the findings of the USDA. They reported that “Farm-level cattle prices are predicted to increase 22.5 percent and Wholesale beef prices are predicted to increase 12.0 percent.”

A recent story on CNBC gave some helpful tips on how to save money at the grocery store. Their study says that we spend an average of about five hundred dollars per month on groceries.

Some of the advice given is to sign up for loyalty programs, clip coupons, and stick to your list. They also recommend buying items that are on sale. Maybe it’s not the brand you would normally buy, but many don’t notice if you substitute it with the store brand or another that’s on sale. There are also rebate apps that help with significant savings.

Many people in New Jersey are dealing with food insecurity. If you or someone you know needs help, check FranklinFoodBank.org for help and more information.

Foodgroceries
