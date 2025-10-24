Rock and Roll HOF Presenters and Performers List Growing

Big Boi and Andre 3000 of Outkast perform on stage at Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park on July 6, 2014 in London, United Kingdom.

We’ve known this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class since April, when it was announced on American Idol. The ceremony is coming up in about two weeks, and I’m looking forward to all of the performances and induction speeches.

There have been some great ones that I love to rewatch from time to time. Bruce Springsteen presenting for Bob Dylan was outstanding. I recently viewed this one again after seeing Dylan's amazing biopic, "A Complete Unknown." I also recommend viewing Mick Jagger’s speech inducting the Beatles. Prince, Cher, Joan Jett, there are so many awesome moments preserved on video.

The 2025 class of inductees includes Outkast. They haven’t performed in over a decade. All are expecting that they’ll get together for a reunion performance, but nobody knows for sure.

Other inductees are Cyndi Lauper, Joe Cocker, Soundgarden, Bad Company, The White Stripes, and Chubby Checker.

The late Warren Zevon will posthumously go in via the Musical Influence category. Salt-N-Pepa will be inducted into the same category. Others gaining entrance for Musical Excellence are producer Thom Bell, guitarist Nicky Hopkins , and bassist Carole Kaye.

We don’t have a whole lot of details as to what to expect on induction night. The Hall is releasing details slowly. With just days to go, we just learned that future Hall of Famer, Bad Company’s Paul Rodgers, revealed some good news.

Paul shared with Rolling Stone that he and Simon Kirke will most likely perform at the ceremony. They’re the only two surviving members of the band. The obvious thought is that one of the songs they play is “Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy.” Paul also shared that he’s nervous about giving a speech. He said he’s “Not really used to making speeches,” but he’ll be fine.

Rock and Roll HOF Performers and Presenters

We don’t know who on the long list will be speaking or performing. However, they include Brandi Carlile, Mick Fleetwood, Flea, Beck, Iggy Pop, and David Letterman, the list is long.

We also recently learned that Heart’s Nancy Wilson and Aerosmith’s Joe Perry have been added. Joe and the rest of the band were inducted in 2001 by Kid Rock. Heart was introduced in 2013 by the late Chris Cornell, so maybe she’ll be there to present Soundgarden.

It always seems sad when someone is inducted posthumously. It’s a shame that Chris Cornell, Joe Cocker, and others in this year’s class aren’t alive to enjoy it. However, it's awesome that they’re legacy is receiving such an amazing accolade. It’s also a wonderful experience for their family, friends, and fans to enjoy.