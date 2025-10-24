Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Rock and Roll HOF Presenters and Performers List Growing

We’ve known this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class since April, when it was announced on American Idol. The ceremony is coming up in about two weeks, and…

Joel Katz
Big Boi and Andre 3000 of Outkast rock on stage wearing black with Andre sporting a fuzzy white hat

Big Boi and Andre 3000 of Outkast perform on stage at Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park on July 6, 2014 in London, United Kingdom.

(Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

We’ve known this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class since April, when it was announced on American Idol. The ceremony is coming up in about two weeks, and I’m looking forward to all of the performances and induction speeches.

There have been some great ones that I love to rewatch from time to time. Bruce Springsteen presenting for Bob Dylan was outstanding. I recently viewed this one again after seeing Dylan's amazing biopic, "A Complete Unknown." I also recommend viewing Mick Jagger’s speech inducting the Beatles. Prince, Cher, Joan Jett, there are so many awesome moments preserved on video.

The 2025 class of inductees includes Outkast. They haven’t performed in over a decade. All are expecting that they’ll get together for a reunion performance, but nobody knows for sure.

Other inductees are Cyndi Lauper, Joe Cocker, SoundgardenBad CompanyThe White Stripes, and Chubby Checker.

The late Warren Zevon will posthumously go in via the Musical Influence category. Salt-N-Pepa will be inducted into the same category. Others gaining entrance for Musical Excellence are producer Thom Bell, guitarist Nicky Hopkins , and bassist Carole Kaye.

We don’t have a whole lot of details as to what to expect on induction night. The Hall is releasing details slowly. With just days to go, we just learned that future Hall of Famer, Bad Company’s Paul Rodgers, revealed some good news.

Paul shared with Rolling Stone that he and Simon Kirke will most likely perform at the ceremony. They’re the only two surviving members of the band. The obvious thought is that one of the songs they play is “Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy.” Paul also shared that he’s nervous about giving a speech. He said he’s “Not really used to making speeches,” but he’ll be fine.

Rock and Roll HOF Performers and Presenters

We don’t know who on the long list will be speaking or performing. However, they include Brandi Carlile, Mick Fleetwood, Flea, Beck, Iggy Pop, and David Letterman, the list is long.

We also recently learned that Heart’s Nancy Wilson and Aerosmith’s Joe Perry have been added. Joe and the rest of the band were inducted in 2001 by Kid Rock. Heart was introduced in 2013 by the late Chris Cornell, so maybe she’ll be there to present Soundgarden.

It always seems sad when someone is inducted posthumously. It’s a shame that Chris Cornell, Joe Cocker, and others in this year’s class aren’t alive to enjoy it. However, it's awesome that they’re legacy is receiving such an amazing accolade. It’s also a wonderful experience for their family, friends, and fans to enjoy.

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will stream live on November 8th. There will also be a highlights special released on January 1st.

Bad CompanyJoe CockerOutkastRock and Roll Hall of FameSalt-N-PepaSoundgardenThe White Stripes
Joel KatzWriter
Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.
Related Stories
Singer Bono And Bassist Adam Clayton Of The Irish Rock Band U2 Perform May 7, 2001 At Nationwide Arena In Columbus, Oh.
MusicU2 to Get 2025 Woody Guthrie PrizeDan Teodorescu
Michael Jackson performing on stage, performing Thriller - Bad Tour.
MusicMichael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ Back on Top as Halloween Nears
Taylor Swift accepts the Best Pop Vocal Album award for “Midnights” onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicTaylor Swift Gives $100,000 to Help North Carolina Toddler Fighting Brain Cancer
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect