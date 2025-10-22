Contests
Emmy Winner Richard Thomas Talks ‘Mark Twain Tonight’ at STNJ

Magic 98.3 is the official sponsor of the Broadway series at State Theatre New Jersey (STNJ). When a Broadway Series show is soon to be performed at STNJ, I chat…

Joel Katz
STNJ Richard Thomas playing Mark Twain in Mark Twain Tonight in a White suite with black tie sitting in a chair

Richard Thomas in
Mark Twain Tonight
Adapted by Hal Holbrook
Theater Works, Hartford
08/20/25

T Charles Erickson Photography Photograph © T Charles Erickson tcharleserickson.photoshelter.com

Magic 98.3 is the official sponsor of the Broadway series at State Theatre New Jersey (STNJ).

When a Broadway Series show is soon to be performed at STNJ, I chat with one of the show’s cast members. This particular show and cast member is truly an honor, and very unique.

Truly an honor because it’s with Emmy Award winning actor Richard Thomas. Unique because Richard is the only cast member in the one-man show “Mark Twain Tonight.”

Mark Twain Tonight was written and originally performed by the late Hal Holbrook. Hal played the role for nearly fifty years.

Richard Thomas is well known for his Emmy Award winning role. He played John Boy Walton in the television show “The Waltons” throughout the 1970’s.

Today, Richard Thomas is the only other actor authorized to perform the play since Hal. He brings his talent playing Mark Twain to STNJ. He took some time to speak with me about his career and this amazing role.

I asked him how the role was offered to him. Richard said, "Hal didn't ask me personally to do it. I'm not sure Hal knew whether it would be done again. He told his estate, his executive 'You'll know if it's time to do it again, and I leave it up to you, you do what you think is best. Just make sure you get the right person.' The estate reached out to me while I was still on the Mockingbird tour. They said, 'We think that based on your relationship with Hal, and how he felt about your work, that he would be very happy if you were the one to do it. Are you interested?' Of course, I jumped at it."

Interview with Twain actor Richard Thomas

Check out my conversation with Richard Thomas here:

Richard Thomas in Mark Twain Tonight! By Hal Holbrook is coming to State Theatre New Jersey for two shows. Wednesday, November 5th and Thursday, November 6th 2025.

For tickets and more information go to STNJ.org.

