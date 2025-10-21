Exercise Cuts Breast Cancer Risk by 20%, Medical Organizations Issue New Guidelines

Women who exercise regularly lower their breast cancer risk by 10-20% compared to those who don't. Decades of medical research strongly support these findings.

Two leading health organizations - the American Society of Clinical Oncology and American Cancer Society - have put out new exercise guidelines. They recommend 150-300 minutes of moderate activity or 75-150 minutes of vigorous exercise each week.

Doctors now encourage combining cardio with strength training during treatment. Basic activities - like walking around the neighborhood, swimming, or using weights - help reduce side effects while building patient strength.

Take baby steps, advises the American College of Sports Medicine. Even short 10-minute bursts throughout the week help control weight and combat treatment fatigue.

Taking three to four 30-minute walks each week is a good way to begin. Most patients notice significant improvements in their fitness and energy within three months.

To help prevent cancer, aim for 30-60 minutes of activity five days a week. Little changes add up - choosing stairs over elevators or walking instead of driving short distances makes a difference.

Talk to your doctor before starting any exercise routine. This is especially important if you experience breathing problems or chest pain. Your current health condition will determine what exercises work best for you.

Recovery after surgery takes time. Avoid heavy arm exercises for several weeks to prevent problems and allow proper healing.

Stick to straightforward exercises. Walking, biking, and basic yoga are great for all fitness levels. Using light weights helps build muscle safely.