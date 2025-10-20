Contests
KBB Executive Editor Reveals Best and Worst Cars for Teens

Joel Katz
KBB A crash test dummy sits in the front seat of a car frame at a test facility

A crash-test dummy sits in a testing sled at Takata crash-testing facility

(Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

I know firsthand how difficult it is to find a car for a teenage driver. When you’re shopping for yourself, it’s a bit easier. You’re more likely to compromise certain features for yourself. However, when it comes to the safety of your son or daughter, it’s a bit more complex.

Choosing the right car for your kid is difficult. Parents want something safe, reliable, and financially affordable. Teenage drivers’ main concern is style, so it’s hard to find something that satisfies everyone. The U.S. Department of Transportation says teen car crashes are the leading cause of death among 15 to 18-year-olds.

This week, I had the opportunity to speak with Brian Moody. Brian is the Executive Editor for Kelley Blue Book (KBB). He has been an automotive journalist for twenty years. Brian has reported on local and national radio, television, print, and online outlets. You may have seen him on Good Morning America and other shows as an on-air automotive expert.

KBB provides information for new and used cars. I’ve used them many times to determine a car’s value for trade-in, private sale, or the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP).

I first asked Brian about what the priorities should be when shopping for a car for a teen. He said, “It’s important to talk to your teen driver. You can take what they say as one of the criteria.” He continued, "It wouldn’t be responsible to give your kids a high-horsepower car. The same goes for vehicles that sit high off the ground.”

When it comes to must-have safety features, Brian says they are, “air bags, side or head curtain airbags, that’s important. Stability control, traction control, and also anti-lock brakes are also very important.”

Brian’s response was interesting when I asked him which car he would not recommend for a teen driver. He shared, “It wouldn’t be necessarily a brand. The one kind of car I would never have my kid drive would be a large lifted pickup truck where the ride height has been changed. I also wouldn’t get a truck or SUV with a big engine or high horsepower."

Check out my full Interview with Brian Moody from Kelley Blue Book here:

For more information visit: KBB.com

Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.
