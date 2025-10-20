KBB Executive Editor Reveals Best and Worst Cars for Teens

I know firsthand how difficult it is to find a car for a teenage driver. When you’re shopping for yourself, it’s a bit easier. You’re more likely to compromise certain features for yourself. However, when it comes to the safety of your son or daughter, it’s a bit more complex.

Choosing the right car for your kid is difficult. Parents want something safe, reliable, and financially affordable. Teenage drivers’ main concern is style, so it’s hard to find something that satisfies everyone. The U.S. Department of Transportation says teen car crashes are the leading cause of death among 15 to 18-year-olds.

This week, I had the opportunity to speak with Brian Moody. Brian is the Executive Editor for Kelley Blue Book (KBB). He has been an automotive journalist for twenty years. Brian has reported on local and national radio, television, print, and online outlets. You may have seen him on Good Morning America and other shows as an on-air automotive expert.

KBB provides information for new and used cars. I’ve used them many times to determine a car’s value for trade-in, private sale, or the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP).

I first asked Brian about what the priorities should be when shopping for a car for a teen. He said, “It’s important to talk to your teen driver. You can take what they say as one of the criteria.” He continued, "It wouldn’t be responsible to give your kids a high-horsepower car. The same goes for vehicles that sit high off the ground.”

When it comes to must-have safety features, Brian says they are, “air bags, side or head curtain airbags, that’s important. Stability control, traction control, and also anti-lock brakes are also very important.”

Brian’s response was interesting when I asked him which car he would not recommend for a teen driver. He shared, “It wouldn’t be necessarily a brand. The one kind of car I would never have my kid drive would be a large lifted pickup truck where the ride height has been changed. I also wouldn’t get a truck or SUV with a big engine or high horsepower."

