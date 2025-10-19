Contests
Pickleball-Related Injury Causing Significant Lifelong Issues

Joel Katz
Pickleball players compete on an outdoor court.

Pickleball players hit a volley shot from the non-volley zone during the 2025 US Open Pickleball Championships at East Naples Community Park on April 30, 2025 in Naples, Florida.

(Photo by Bruce Yeung/Getty Images)

I have several friends who are passionate about pickleball. It’s an invention or innovation that has changed the lives of many people. I don’t play regularly, but occasionally my daughter and I will hit the neighborhood court for a few games. You don’t need a great deal of athleticism to participate.

However, fans and participants are getting exercise who otherwise would not be very active. There are also mental and psychological benefits from socialization, competition, and accomplishment.

Even though Pickleball seems to be only a few years old, it’s not. It’s documented to have been in existence for sixty years. My guess would have been maybe a 2015 inception, but it’s reported to be closer to 1965, before many of us were born.

According to Onix, a pickleball equipment manufacturer, the sport was invented in 1965 by Joel Pritchard, Bill Bell, and Barney McCallum.

To entertain their bored children, they attempted to “play badminton on an old badminton court, but couldn’t find the proper equipment. They improvised and played with table tennis paddles and a perforated plastic ball.” That day led to a game that the family would play together often, and one that people all over the world are grateful for today.

Pickleball Injuries Leading to Call for Protective Gear

As with anything that grows in popularity quickly, we learn as we go. For example, National Hockey League goal tenders did not originally wear face masks or helmets. It wasn’t until the league was over forty years old that the first goalie wore a mask after sustaining an injury. Now the thought of not wearing one seems so crazy and ridiculous.

It seems we’re at a similar juncture with pickleball injuries. Pulled muscles, cuts or scrapes from falls, or even broken bones are expected when older adults suddenly become more active. However, the issue being discussed is the increased amount of eye injuries, and it’s not just black eyes. Ocular, eye, or vision damage is the reason for the strong suggestion to mandate eye protection.

Pickleball Injury Report Results

A study published this week by Jama Ophthalmology reported that eye injuries have increased year by year as pickleball has become more popular.

The researchers found that the incidence of pickleball-related ocular injuries “increased by an estimated 405 injuries per year from 2021 to 2024.” They say these findings “support the need to develop standardized guidelines for eye protection.”

Most of the eye damage occurs in people fifty years and older. Jama’s report cites, “Severe eye injuries include retinal detachment, orbital fracture, globe trauma, and hyphema. Mechanisms of injury included direct hit by a pickleball, direct hit by a paddle, and falls.”

So, if you have a friend or family member who is a frequent pickleball player, a simple suggestion may be a good idea. Much like racquetball, a simple, unintrusive pair of goggles could prevent serious medical issues. It could save players from a life-changing incident that could sideline them permanently from playing the game they love.

As previously reported, multiple pickleball franchises are opening courts throughout New Jersey. If you’re just getting into the sport, you have multiple locations, indoor and outdoor, to play.

eyesPickleball
Joel KatzWriter
