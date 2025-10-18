Baby Talking to Your Pet Affects Your Relationship with Them

We all seem to talk to our dogs or cats the way we talk to babies. We raise our voice to a high pitch, and they seem to respond excitedly. I think this is more apparent with dogs.

We had a long discussion on the show last week about the way we talk to our pets. Just about every caller said they feel silly sometimes, but they seem to get a better reaction from their pets when they speak in a baby voice.

My friend’s dog instantly jumps with excitement when I greet them with a high, excited voice. A new study shows that baby-talking to our pets also creates a better relationship with them.

Newsweek magazine says baby-talking to your dog significantly enhances your emotional connection. It’s a style of communication that is proven to be extremely effective with puppies. It makes them more attentive and more likely to engage with you.

Baby-Talk has a Varying Effect

Experts believe baby-talk, combined with attention, play, and treats, creates a positive association for dogs. They also point out that not all dogs may respond the same way.

Nevertheless, it’s suggested that you express love and affection with a happy, friendly baby voice. Doing this is a way to communicate effectively with your little furball.

However, we may think they know what we're saying, but they most likely do not. They know we're talking to them, but don't really know what the words really mean.

When we say things like "Do you want to go out?" or "Are you hungry?" they understand. This is mainly because they've heard it many times and know what usually comes next. Much like Pavlov's dog, the ringing of a bell or the sound of a leash when it's time to go for a walk.

Another study published in the Animal Cognition Journal shows that cats know when their owners are talking to them. Researchers had sixteen cats take part in their experiment, where they played the speaking voices of their owners and strangers.

They then monitored changes in the cat's movements and reactions. They found that the cats got more intense when their owner was speaking to them as opposed to a stranger.

Researchers told Newsweek, "I think it's safe to say cats understand human speech, not only by what outcome that speech portrays, but also the familiarity of certain tones and what the outcome of those are too.” They do not so much understand the words and their meaning, but they do understand based on what happens from that word.

Cats are usually considered antisocial, but that’s a stereotype. This thought comes from the reaction we get from dogs. Dogs are people pleasers, and cats are not. Cats show affection in many ways and usually have very strong bonds with their human family members.