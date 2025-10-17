New Jersey Springsteen Landmarks Featured in Biopic

He’s arguably the most popular and loved musical icon of our generation. Bruce Springsteen has sold nearly a hundred and fifty million records. He’s sold out shows consistently for more than fifty years.

On October 24th, his biopic “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere” starring Jeremy Allen White will hit theatres all over the world.

There are many New Jersey locations and landmarks featured in the movie. American Holidays has listed many of these must-visit spots across New Jersey.

They include the house where he wrote “Born To Run.” Plus the addresses he used, like “E Street” and “Tenth Avenue,” and more.

Springsteen Landmarks in New Jersey

The first is 39½ Institute Street in Freehold. Bruce lived in the house in 1958, when he was nine. It’s a white, wooden house with a porch and a big sycamore tree in the yard.

Another is E Street in Belmar. The name is taken from a short street where Bruce and the band used to practice when they first started playing together.

There’s also 7½ West End Court in Long Branch. It’s known as the “Born To Run House.” It’s a small blue house where Bruce wrote all the songs on the album.

The movie also shows Convention Hall in Asbury Park. Bruce has rehearsed and performed here many times throughout the years.

Of course, The Stone Pony in Asbury Park is featured prominently in the movie. The legendary venue opened in 1973 and is still open. Bruce has played the Pony more than any other venue. He’s played there with different bands like The Blackberry Booze band and the E Street Band.

Madam Marie’s in Asbury Park is another. Bruce used to visit the fortune teller Madam Marie, who famously claimed multiple times that he would be famous one day.

Bruce and the band recorded part of the “Glory Days” video at Maxwell’s Tavern in Hoboken.

10th Avenue in Belmar is what is referenced in “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out.” An 8-foot giant guitar replica has been placed to honor the song and the “Born to Run” album.